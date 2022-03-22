Finalissima 2022, Italy vs Argentina: All you need to know

What is the Finalissima?

The fixture pits the champions of Europe against their South American counterparts, in a showdown agreed after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on 15 December 2021.

Who will play in the 2022 Finalissima?

Italy's EURO 2020 road to glory

UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy will take on Copa América victors Argentina.

Italy booked their place by claiming the European crown last summer, defeating England on penalties in the Wembley final for their second continental title.

Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a trophy by winning the 2021 Copa América, beating Brazil 1-0 in the decider to clinch a record-equalling 15th Copa América title.

How does the Finalissima work?

The Finalissima will be a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time then it will go straight to penalties. The referee appointment will be made jointly by the two confederations.

Finalissima: Who will be champion of champions?

How can I get Finalissima tickets?

Tickets go on sale here on Thursday 24 March; however, you can register now.

When is the Finalissima being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 1 June 2022. It kicks off at 20:45 CET (19:45 local time, 15:45 in Argentina).

Where is the Finalissima being held in 2022?

Wembley Stadium in London will stage the 2022 edition.

Why has the Finalissima been introduced?

The match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes.

As UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin explained in December, "We are very much looking forward to exploring new opportunities together and we are eagerly awaiting the Finalissima in London in June 2022."

1985 France vs Uruguay highlights

Have the European champions and Copa América winners met before in an official showdown?

This will be the third time the EURO holders have met their South American counterparts in a match organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL. In 1985, France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris, and eight years later Argentina edged out Denmark on penalties on home turf at Mar del Plata.