Finalissima 2022 tickets: Wembley to host Italy vs Argentina

Where does the Finalissima take place?

London's iconic Wembley Stadium will be the setting for the showdown between UEFA EURO 2020 winners Italy and CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 champions Argentina on Wednesday 1 June 2022, with the game kicking off at 19:45 local time.

What is the Finalissima?

The fixture pits the champions of Europe against their South American counterparts in a showdown agreed after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on 15 December 2021.

Italy's EURO 2020 road to glory

How do I get tickets for the Finalissima?

Tickets go on sale on UEFA.com at 14:00 CET (13:00 UK time) on Thursday. You can register here now so you are ready for the grand opening. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with the capacity set at 86,000.

Finalissima ticket prices

• Category 3: £25 (€30)

• Category 2: £40(€48)

• Category 1: £55 (€66)

• Ticket+: £99 (€119)

• Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators: £25 (€30)

What is Ticket+?

Ticket+ is a Category 1 seat with access to the Wembley Club level, a premium lounge, a complimentary drink, and access to a pay bar and food facilities. A pre-sale for this category runs from 22 March.

Finalissima: Who will be champion of champions?

How will tickets be delivered?

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Ticket app. Ticket buyers will need to download the official app which is available for both Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans who have tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket, anytime and anywhere to another iOS/Android smartphone.

Ticketing terms and conditions

Tickets for the Finalissima 2022 are sold subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit any unauthorised resale or transfer, and invalidate any tickets acquired or used in breach of the terms and conditions. All ticket holders are bound by these ticketing terms and conditions, and UEFA actively enforces these provisions.

Online applications will be verified with the relevant authorities to ensure that anyone banned from attending football matches cannot purchase tickets.

Sales of tickets to the general public for the Finalissima 2022 will be conducted exclusively on UEFA.com. UEFA urges all football fans to refrain from purchasing tickets or hospitality packages from unauthorised sellers, agents or websites, as tickets obtained in breach of UEFA's terms and conditions will be invalid, and purchasers of such tickets may be refused admission to the stadium.