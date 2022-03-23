Man. City vs Atlético Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Manchester City and Atlético meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 5 April.

Manchester City vs Atlético at a glance When: Tuesday 5 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 13 April)

What do you need to know?

Highlights: Man. United 0-1 Atlético

Josep Guardiola vs Diego Simeone. It has the feel like a heavyweight meeting that has thrown up several classic bouts but, surprisingly, their paths have crossed only three times to date: Guardiola has won two games to Simeone's one. City have been pretty much unstoppable over the past six months but if you needed a candidate to halt their charge then Atleti, the ultimate upsetters, would be high up the list, fresh from ousting Manchester United in the last 16.

Line-ups

Highlights: Sporting CP 0-5 Man. City

Man. City: Ederson; Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gündoğan, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Jesus, Sterling (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: Walker

Misses next match if booked: Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus

Atlético: Oblak; Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke, De Paul, Renan Lodi; João Félix, Griezmann (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Suspended: Carrasco

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Héctor Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Man. City

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDDWW

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Atlético

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Koke up for Man. City challenge with Atlético

Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "They went through an incredibly tough group stage and against United [in the last 16], over the 180 minutes, they were better. They are a team that are what they are. They are able to avoid who you are and the way you play – their biggest quality – to make it difficult to impose your game."

Koke, Atlético captain: "They're one of the favourites. Last season, they came very close to winning the Champions League. They have a great coach and players, and play great football, but we like that sort of challenge."