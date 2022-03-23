Braga vs Rangers Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday 23 March 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg between Braga and Rangers.
Braga and Rangers meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday 7 April.
Braga vs Rangers at a glance
When: Thursday 7 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg (second leg 14 April)
Where to watch Braga vs Rangers on TV
Where to watch Braga vs Rangers on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Braga and Rangers are out to avenge previous disappointment in this competition; the Light Blues were runners-up in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup, while the Arsenalistas lost to Porto in an all-Portuguese 2010/11 final. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side can draw some comfort from the teams' only previous meeting: Rangers beat Braga 4-2 on aggregate in the 2019/20 Europa League round of 32.
Line-ups
Braga: Matheus; Fabiano, Vítor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira, Carmo; Al Musrati, André Castro, Ricardo Horta; André Horta, Abel Ruiz, Rodrigo Gomes (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: none
Misses next game if booked: Al Musrati, André Castro, Francisco Moura
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Aribo, Morelos, Kent (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Suspended: none
Misses next game if booked: Aribo, Lundstram, Morelos, Sakala
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Braga
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDLWD
Where they stand: 4th in Primeira Liga
Rangers
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Carlos Carvalhal, Braga coach: "We don't have a huge squad. We have a lot of young players who are not used to playing two games a week for a long time. That's how young players get better, though. This [international] break will help us to recover our energy. In the league, we have not done as well as we would have liked, but we have progressed a lot in the Europa League. We are on the right path."
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "I think it's a good draw. All the teams left in the last eight are good teams and there because they deserved it. We know our opponents now so we are going to prepare as well as possible. It's going to be hard, Portuguese teams are always hard; defensively very solid, always skilful players, so we need to prepare well."
Where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.