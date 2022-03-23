Villarreal vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday 23 March 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Villarreal and Bayern.
Villarreal and Bayern meet in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 6 April.
Villarreal vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 6 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 12 April)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Villarreal vs Bayern on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
UEFA Europa League holders Villarreal are in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009, sealing their spot courtesy of a stunning 3-0 triumph at Juventus. European football's elite will have noted the performance, but will not have failed to recognise Bayern's 7-1 dismantling of Salzburg, either. Even so, the German side were outplayed in the away fixture and fortunate to escape with a draw – a source of real hope for Villarreal.
Line-ups
Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Capoue, Parejo; Yeremi Pino; Lo Celso, Trigueros; Danjuma (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Misses next match if booked: Moreno, Parejo, Rulli
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernández; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Müller, Sané; Lewandowski (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Misses next match if booked: Hernández
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Villarreal
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLW
Where they stand: 7th in La Liga
Bayern
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDW
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "Villarreal are the defending Europa League champions. They have a very experienced coach and team, and have a clearly-defined style of play. Beating Juventus 3-0 is no easy feat. We want to advance, but we will first need to play and win."
Marcos Senna, Villarreal ambassador: "We're facing one of the favourites. The mantra will be to enjoy it and frustrate the opposition as best we can. We'll head into it with a winning mentality, while respecting the opposition as they are a great team, one of the best teams in the world."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.