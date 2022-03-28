Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday 28 March 2022
A world record crowd is expected at the Camp Nou on Wednesday as holders Barcelona defend a 3-1 quarter-final lead against Real Madrid.
Barcelona hold a 3-1 lead in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid as for the first time they play a match in front of fans at the Camp Nou, with a world record crowd expected.Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre
The 60,739 that watched Barcelona at Atlético in March 2019 is the current best for a women's club match, and very quickly after this tie was announced for the Camp Nou in January, advance tickets sales stormed past that old mark. Even the overall best for any women's football game in Europe, 80,203 at the 2012 Olympic final between the United States and Japan at Wembley, seems set to go.
Madrid could have been travelling with a lead had they held on to the advantage Olga Carmona gave them last week, the first time reigning European champions Barcelona had trailed at half-time all season. But Alexia Putellas scored twice either side of a Claudia Pina goal, and Barcelona maintained their perfect all-time record against Madrid after six meetings. Key Madrid forward Kosovare Asllani and Marta Cardona missed last week's game injured, as did Barcelona stars Lieke Martens and Asisat Oshoala.
Arsenal or Wolfsburg await the winners in the semis.
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW
Last match: Madrid CF 1-2 Barcelona, 26/03 (Copa de la Reina quarter-finals)
Where they stand: Primera División champions, Copa de la Reina semi-finals
Real Madrid
Last six games: (most recent result first): WLWLWW
Last match: Real Madrid 1-0 Levante, 26/03
Where they stand: 4th in Primera División, Copa de la Reina quarter-finals
Starting line-ups
Barcelona: Paños; Marta Torrejón, Andrea Pereira, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Bonmatí, Guijarro, Alexia; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Rolfö
Real Madrid: Misa; Lucia Rodríguez, Peter, Rocio Gálvez, Svava; Teresa Abelleira, Zornoza; Athenea del Castillo, Maite Oroz, Olga Carmona; Esther
Misses semi-final first leg if booked: Esther
No away goals rule
The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
View from the camps
Where to watch
Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.