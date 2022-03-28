Barcelona vs Real Madrid Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Barcelona hold a 3-1 lead in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid as for the first time they play a match in front of fans at the Camp Nou, with a world record crowd expected.

The 60,739 that watched Barcelona at Atlético in March 2019 is the current best for a women's club match, and very quickly after this tie was announced for the Camp Nou in January, advance tickets sales stormed past that old mark. Even the overall best for any women's football game in Europe, 80,203 at the 2012 Olympic final between the United States and Japan at Wembley, seems set to go.

Madrid could have been travelling with a lead had they held on to the advantage Olga Carmona gave them last week, the first time reigning European champions Barcelona had trailed at half-time all season. But Alexia Putellas scored twice either side of a Claudia Pina goal, and Barcelona maintained their perfect all-time record against Madrid after six meetings. Key Madrid forward Kosovare Asllani and Marta Cardona missed last week's game injured, as did Barcelona stars Lieke Martens and Asisat Oshoala.

Arsenal or Wolfsburg await the winners in the semis.

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWW

Last match: Madrid CF 1-2 Barcelona, 26/03 (Copa de la Reina quarter-finals)

Where they stand: Primera División champions, Copa de la Reina semi-finals

Real Madrid

Last six games: (most recent result first): WLWLWW

Last match: Real Madrid 1-0 Levante, 26/03

Where they stand: 4th in Primera División, Copa de la Reina quarter-finals

Starting line-ups

Barcelona: Paños; Marta Torrejón, Andrea Pereira, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Bonmatí, Guijarro, Alexia; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Rolfö

Real Madrid: Misa; Lucia Rodríguez, Peter, Rocio Gálvez, Svava; Teresa Abelleira, Zornoza; Athenea del Castillo, Maite Oroz, Olga Carmona; Esther

Misses semi-final first leg if booked: Esther

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

View from the camps

To follow.