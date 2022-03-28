Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday 28 March 2022
Paris Saint-Germain defend a 2-1 quarter-final lead at Parc des Princes on Wednesday against a Bayern München side still in the tie after a late first-leg goal.
Paris Saint-Germain hold a 2-1 lead as they welcome Bayern München to Parc des Princes for their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg.Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre
All-time Paris leading scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck twice in Munich to put the two-time finalists in control before a late Klara Bühl free-kick gave Bayern hope. It was the first goal conceded in Europe this season by Paris, who have scored 27 goals in their seven wins.
These teams met at Parc des Princes almost exactly five years ago at this stage, Paris winning 4-0 to turn round a 1-0 first-leg loss. With just a sole defeat this season for Paris, away to Lyon in November (four days after OL beat Bayern in the group stage at the same stadium), the depleted German champions (whose absentees Linda Dallmann, Jovana Damnjanović, Franziska Kett, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Carina Wenninger and Sarah Zadrazil could also include Bühl due to injury) have it all to do against their French counterparts in front a of a likely club record crowd expected to top 20,000.
Form guide
Paris
Last six games (most recent result first): WWWDWW
Last match: Fleury 91 2-4 Paris, 26/03 (French Cup semi-finals)
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final
Bayern
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: Bayern 4-0 Essen, 27/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
No away goals rule
The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
Possible line-ups
Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, De Almeida, Ilestedt, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Hamraoui, Diallo; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore
Misses semi-final first leg if booked: De Almeida
Bayern: Leitzig; Glas, Simon, Viggósdóttir, Gwinn; Magull, Kumagai; Beenensteyn, Lohmann, Rall; Schüller
Suspended: Asseyi
View from the camps
Didier Ollé-Nicolle, Paris coach: "I am making a real appeal to the people, I hope there will be more than 20,000 fans [at Parc des Princes]. It will be a real challenge to reach the semi-finals, we need our supporters so that we can experience a great moment, a great match. It will be a tight and tough second leg."
Lea Schüller, Bayern forward: "We had a great first half [in Munich] and a good match. When the last pass is played and the final whistle goes, we can beat PSG in Paris."
Where to watch
Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.