Lyon vs Juventus Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Juventus are dreaming of reaching the 21 May final in their home stadium and hold a 2-1 lead over seven-time champions Lyon ahead of Thursday's second leg at OL Stadium.

Lyon looked odds on to be taking a UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final lead home when they led at Juventus Stadium through Catarina Macário, and it might have been more than 1-0 at half-time. But not long after the hour Ellie Carpenter was sent off, and Cristiana Girelli and Agnese Bonfantini scored to earn the latest dramatic Juve win in this competition.

Highlights: Juventus 2-1 Lyon

Juventus had already triumphed at Wolfsburg and draw at Chelsea in the group stage to progress ahead of the English champions, last season's beaten finalists. Now, if Lyon want to progress to face Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern München, they cannot afford to fail to beat Juve, though unlike when they went out to Paris to end their five-year reign last season at this stage, Lyon at least cannot be eliminated on away goals.

Form guide

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): LWDWWW

Last match: Juventus 2-1 Lyon, 23/03 (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals first leg)

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

Juventus

Last six games: WWWWDL

Last match: Juventus 3-1 Inter, 27/03

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Macario: 'We have to learn from our mistakes'

Possible line-ups

Lyon: Bouhaddi; Buchanan, Renard, Mbock Bathy; D Cascarino, Egurrola, Macario, Henry, Bacha; Hegerberg, Malard

Suspended: Carpenter

Misses semi-final first leg if booked: Egurrola

Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Sembrant, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Gross; Hurtig, Girelli, Cernoia

Misses semi-final first leg if booked: Bonansea, Bonfantini, Rosucci

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

View from the camps

Amandine Henry, Lyon midfielder: "I hope our supporters will come in droves. We are going to transcend ourselves to seek this qualification, for the club."

Joe Montemurro, Juventus coach: "Now we are going to Lyon to have fun because these are rare occasions, it is an adventure that we must enjoy. We have a small advantage and we will play our game."﻿