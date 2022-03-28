Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

A late Arsenal goal in the first leg means Wolfsburg welcome Arsenal to their men's stadium with the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final level at 1-1.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Wolfsburg

Arsenal had plenty of chances at their own men's stadium last Wednesday but for most of the game trailed to a header from Tabea Wassmuth, her competition-leading ninth of the campaign. In the 89th minute, though, childhood Arsenal fan and youth product Lotte Wubben-Moy struck, a big moment for a defender who might not have started had new signing Rafaelle Souza been fit.

Wolfsburg, though, still know they will be through if they repeat the 2-1 win at their men's stadium against the Gunners in the second leg of the 2013 semi-finals, when Kim Little was on target for the visitors.

Barcelona or Real Madrid await the winners in the semi-finals.

Form guide

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): WDWWWW

Last match: Frankfurt 1-4 Wolfsburg, 26/03

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Wubben-Moy: 'I wasn't expecting to score!'

Arsenal

Last six games: DWWWWW

Last match: Arsenal 1-1 Wolfsburg, 23/03, UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals first leg

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup semi-finals

Possible line-ups

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Popp, Lattwein, Obderdorf, Huth; Wassmuth, Roord

Suspended: Wedemeyer

Misses first leg of semi-finals if booked: Oberdorf

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley; Maritz, Little, Wälti, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius, Parris

Suspended: Mead

Misses first leg of semi-finals if booked: Foord, Wälti

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

Wassmuth: 'Everything still to play for'

View from the camps

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "It was clear that it would be close and progress would not be decided in one match."

Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal manager: "I've been ﻿away in Germany many times with teams in Sweden. I know it will be a different game, it will be in front of a different crowd, it will be a different kind of intensity, but if you ask me I believe 100% that we will win, and I will always believe that."﻿