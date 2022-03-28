General ticket sales begin for the biggest UEFA Women’s EURO ever

Tickets for the biggest UEFA Women’s EURO ever, are now available to the general public and fans worldwide, on a first come, first served basis. Monday 28 March marks 100 days to go until the tournament kicks-off, with the opening match between England and Austria taking place at Old Trafford and the final on 31 July at Wembley stadium in London.

Over 350,000 of the more than 700,000 tickets available, have already been sold during pre-sale and the public ballot window. This means UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is already on track to be a record-breaking event, surpassing the previous tournament record of 240,000 tickets sold, which was set at Women’s EURO 2017 in the Netherlands.

However, there are tickets still available for all matches. Ticket prices range from £5 to £50 and a family of four [2 adults, 2 children] will be able to watch some the world’s best players from just £30. Tickets are available exclusively on UEFA.com.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA chief of women's football “The countdown to UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England has already begun and today marks just 100 days to go! This summer is going to be a game-changer for European women’s football and we can’t wait to showcase what will be a record-breaking tournament. It’s going to be bigger and better than ever before, so get ready, get excited and get your ticket now to show your support for your country in England this July.”

With tickets to all 31 games going on sale, now is the chance for fans of football, women’s sport, and big events to purchase a ticket and be part of a history making tournament that aims to unite football and society, while also amplifying the growth of the women’s game in Europe.

England, who were automatically qualified as hosts, will be joined by 15 national teams in this year’s tournament. Thirty-one games will be played across England in ten venues in nine cities including Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh. Find out all you need to know about the tournament here.