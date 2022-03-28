Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Women's Champions League facts

Paris Saint-Germain hold a slender advantage over Bayern München as the French side go in search of a third successive UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final.

• Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in each half (20, 71) to put Paris in control in Munich, before Klara Bühl's late free-kick (84) gave Bayern hope.

• Bühl's goal was the first conceded by Paris in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League; the Division 1 Féminine club have scored 27 themselves.



• Didier Ollé-Nicolle's Paris were one of two clubs to keep three group stage home clean sheets, along with Bayern.

• Paris have won five of their six UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final ties, their only defeat coming against Chelsea in 2018/19 (0-2 a, 2-1 h).

• Bayern, aiming for a third semi-final appearance in four seasons, were beaten 4-0 in Paris in the quarter-final second leg in 2016/17.

• Jens Scheuer's side have won just one of their four UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final matches outside Germany, a 1-0 victory at Rosengård in April 2021.

• Paris are the only side who have not been behind in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Ones to watch: Paris

Sandy Baltimore

• The 22-year-old's inswinging corner from the right was headed in by Marie-Antoinette Katoto for the visitors' second goal in Munich on 22 March.

• The versatile attacker has now scored two and provided two assists in her last three UEFA Women's Champions League appearances.

• Baltimore is enjoying her second-most prolific season in front of goal with Paris, having scored seven goals this term – just two shy of the nine she struck last season.

• Now a senior international, she scored France's equaliser in the 2-1 win against Germany in the 2019 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final.

Kadidiatou Diani

• The 26-year-old scored Paris's fourth goal in the 4-2 Coupe de France semi-final comeback victory against Fleury 91 on 26 March.

• Diani, who turns 27 on 1 April, has struck 12 goals for Les Parisiennes already this season, and is just two short of equalling her total of 14 from the 2020/21 campaign.

• The forward's only UEFA Women's Champions League goal this season came in the 6-0 Matchday 6 win against Breidablik on 16 December, a year to the day since her previous strike in the competition.

• The French international scored in Paris's 2-1 home second-leg win against Chelsea in the 2018/19 quarter-final, but her side went out 3-2 on aggregate.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

• The 23-year-old followed up her two first-leg goals at Bayern with another double against Fleury 91 four days later.

• Katoto has scored in her last three UEFA Women's Champions League appearances, five goals in total; she scored in four successive games in the competition in September-October 2018.

• The Paris youth product, who joined the club at the age of 12, has 14 goals in her last 14 UEFA Women's Champions League games.

• Katoto was France's top scorer in qualification for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 with eight goals.

Ones to watch: Bayern

Hanna Glas

• The 28-year-old spent two seasons at Paris after joining from Swedish side Eskilstuna United in 2018.

• Glas is one of four Bayern players to feature in all seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, starting five.

• The defender's long-range effort against Chelsea in last season's semi-finals was named the best goal of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

• The Swedish international was a European Champion at under-19 level in 2012, with Paris's Amanda Ilestedt captaining the side for the final triumph against Spain.

Saki Kumagai

• The 31-year-old scored twice in the 4-0 Frauen-Bundesliga victory against SGS Essen on 27 March.

• The Japanese international has struck four goals in her last six outings in all competitions.

• The midfielder, who can also operate in defence, is the only Bayern player to have started all seven of their UEFA Women's Champions League outings this term.

• Kumagai won five UEFA Women's Champions Leagues during her eight-season career with Lyon, converting her penalty kick in the shoot-out victory against Paris in the 2017 final.

Lea Schüller

• The 24-year-old is Bayern's joint top scorer in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League with three goals, level with Jovana Damnjanović.

• The forward has started all but one of Bayern's seven European matches this season; she was an unused substitute for the 5-1 victory against Häcken on Matchday 5.

• Schüller has scored four times in her last five appearances in all competitions, including a hat-trick as a substitute in the 6-0 victory against FC Köln on 6 March.

• The German international scored in Bayern's 1-0 second-leg win at Rosengård in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals in April 2021, wrapping up a 4-0 aggregate success.

Highlights: Bayern 1-2 Paris

Key stats

• Paris have won all of their seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

• The French club have scored an average of exactly five goals per game in their three home matches in this season's competition.

• Paris have lost only three of their 12 matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals (W8 D1), conceding more than one goal in only one of those matches.

• Bayern have won only one of their four UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final matches outside Germany (D1 L2).

• Bayern are without a win in their three UEFA Women's Champions League matches in France (D1 L2).

• Bayern have failed to score in only one of their last 18 European games.

• The Munich club have not lost successive UEFA Women's Champions League matches since the 2018/19 semi-finals, when they were beaten in both legs by Barcelona.