Dream Final: All you need to know about how to enter

Create your UEFA Champions League Dream Final experience before the deadline, at 23:59 CET on Monday 2 May, and enter a draw for a chance of winning it.



What is the Dream Final?

See Paris in style

With spectators back in the stadium for the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final in Paris on Saturday 28 May, we are inviting fans to build their Dream Final package, and giving them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win it.

One lucky Dream Final winner will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights, accommodation and tickets, plus the three experiences of their choice: one each for pre-match, the final and post-game.

How can I enter?

Want to watch the finalists training?

To enter, fans simply need to visit the Dream Final page, make their selections from the three categories, and register or log in to UEFA.com to submit their choices. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above from all around the world, with the winner to be announced early May 2022

Prizes

Pre-match prizes: Get ready for the action

Check out the commentary positions

The nerves and excitement are palpable. How will you soak in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final?

Watch the finalists train : Watch the two teams train at close quarters in the Stade de France.

: Watch the two teams train at close quarters in the Stade de France. Meet and greet with a UEFA Champions League legend : Meet a top star at an iconic Paris landmark to talk over their greatest moments and look forward to kick-off.

: Meet a top star at an iconic Paris landmark to talk over their greatest moments and look forward to kick-off. Pre-match hospitality : Enjoy the delights of UEFA hospitality with a selection of pre-match drinks and dinner.

: Enjoy the delights of UEFA hospitality with a selection of pre-match drinks and dinner. Luxury ride to the final : Sit back and relax as you arrive at the stadium like a champion.

: Sit back and relax as you arrive at the stadium like a champion. A taste of Paris: Enjoy a private culinary tour of a city that is world famous for fine dining.

In-match prizes: Feel the excitement

Kick-off is fast approaching as the teams arrive and the fans take their seats. Can you feel the excitement?

See yourself on the big screen

Access to the commentary positions : Pay a visit to the commentary positions, where summarisers and pundits be speaking to fans all around the world.

: Pay a visit to the commentary positions, where summarisers and pundits be speaking to fans all around the world. Meet and greet with a UEFA Champions League legend : Learn about big-match emotions and discuss match predictions with a star at the Stade de France.

: Learn about big-match emotions and discuss match predictions with a star at the Stade de France. Access to the VAR room : Enjoy exclusive access to the nerve centre of the final, with a technical explanation from a UEFA official

: Enjoy exclusive access to the nerve centre of the final, with a technical explanation from a UEFA official Personalised big-screen message: Have your own pre-recorded video message projected on to the Stade de France big screen at half-time.﻿

Post-match prizes: Celebrate like a champion

Champions! Players and coaches have become legends. How will you celebrate the victory?

Witness the post-match press conference