ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 to play at UEFA Futsal Champions League finals

Following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee to suspend all Russian representative teams and clubs from participating in any UEFA competition matches until further notice, and in order to ensure the progress of this season's UEFA Futsal Champions League finals with the scheduled final-four format, UEFA has today confirmed the replacement of the Russian club MFK Tyumen with the French club ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, with the latter having finished as runners-up of their elite round group behind MFK Tyumen.

The finals draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, on 7 April, streamed live at 11:30 CET. The knockout finals, also involving Barça, Benfica and Sporting CP, will be played at Arena Riga in Latvia on 29 April and 1 May.