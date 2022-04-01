UEFA Youth League finals tickets and scout details

Tickets for the UEFA Youth League semi-finals and final will go on sale on 8 April at the Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

All tickets will cost CHF 10 for adults (free for anyone aged ten or under). They can be collected from the following location (no tickets will be sold at the stadium on matchdays):

• Colovray Sports Centre Ticket Office: 8–9 April, 11–14 April and 19–21 April from 12:30–19:00 CET

Any ticket income will be distributed to a charity organisation supporting young children

Match schedule

• Friday 22 April: semi-finals

Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv / Sporting CP / Benfica (14:00 CET)

Atlético vs Salzburg (18:00 CET)

• Monday 25 April: final

Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)

There is no third-place play-off

All games will be held at Nyon's 4,000-capacity Colovray Sports Centre, and matches will be decided by penalties should the teams be tied after 90 minutes. The overall winners will receive the Lennart Johansson Trophy, named after the former UEFA honorary president.

Ticketing queries can be sent to UYLF.ticketing@uefa.ch.

Scout tickets

UEFA has a limited number of tickets for scouts. Clubs who have participated in the UEFA Youth League this season have priority for such tickets. Maximum of two tickets per club/organisation; no hospitality and parking pass will be reserved.

Apply for tickets by using this link before 12:00 CET on 11 April: no requests will be considered after the deadline.

Attendance-related documents

Click on the following links for: