Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final first legs

Tuesday 5 April 2022

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs.

Joshua Kimmich is expected to start in midfield for Bayern
Joshua Kimmich is expected to start in midfield for Bayern DeFodi Images via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg starting XIs, and keeps track of the confirmed starting line-ups.

Predicted line-ups: Wednesday 6 April

Villarreal vs Bayern

Every Bayern Champions League goal so far
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma
Doubtful: Chukwueze (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski
Out: Choupo-Moting (illness), Tolisso (muscle strain)
Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Kovačic, Havertz, Pulišić
Out: Chilwell (knee)
Doubtful: Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Christensen (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (fibula), Isco (back), Jović (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão

Great Champions League quarter-final goals
Starting line-ups: Tuesday 5 April

Benfica vs Liverpool

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Núñez, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Díaz

Manchester City vs Atlético

Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; João Félix, Griezmann

