Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final first legs

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg starting XIs, and keeps track of the confirmed starting line-ups.

Predicted line-ups: Wednesday 6 April

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma

Doubtful: Chukwueze (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

Out: Choupo-Moting (illness), Tolisso (muscle strain)

Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Kovačic, Havertz, Pulišić

Out: Chilwell (knee)

Doubtful: Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Christensen (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Hazard (fibula), Isco (back), Jović (knock)

Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão

Starting line-ups: Tuesday 5 April

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Núñez, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva



Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mané, Díaz



Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Laporte, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva



Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; João Félix, Griezmann

