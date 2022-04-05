Women's Champions League semi-finals: past meetings, form guide
Tuesday 5 April 2022
Article summary
We look at the two ties that will decide who faces off in Turin on 21 May.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals are set, with the winners to face off on 21 May at Juventus Stadium, Turin.Buy final tickets now
We take a closer look at the two encounters, both of which will be rematches of the semi-finals from the one-off eight-team tournament in Spain that concluded the 2019/20 campaign.
Semi-finals: first legs
Friday 22 April
Barcelona vs Wolfsburg (18:45)
TBC
Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain (TBC)
Semi-finals: second legs
Saturday 30 April
Wolfsburg vs Barcelona (18:00)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon (21:00)
Final
21 May, Juventus Stadium, Turin
Barcelona/Wolfsburg vs Lyon/Paris (19:00)
Barcelona vs Wolfsburg
- First leg: Friday 22 April (18:45 CET)
- Second leg: Saturday 30 April (18:00 CET)
- Wolfsburg have won all three games against Barcelona, including their 2019/20 semi-final.
Semi-final record
Barcelona: W2 L2
Wolfsburg: W5 L1
Group stage, quarter-finals
Barcelona: Group C winners (W6 D0 L0 F24 A1), W8-3agg vs Real Madrid (W3-1a, W5-2h)
Wolfsburg: Group A winners (W3 D2 L1 F17 A7), W3-1agg vs Arsenal (D1-1a, W2-0h)
Previous UEFA competition meetings
2019/20 semi-finals
Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona (one-off tie, San Sebastián)
2013/14 quarter-finals
First leg: Wolfsburg 3-0 Barcelona
Second leg: Barcelona 0-2 Wolfsburg (agg: 0-5)
Potential final head to heads
Barcelona vs ...
Lyon P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A7
Paris P6 W1 D2 L3 F4 A8
Wolfsburg vs ...
Lyon P8 W2 D1 L5 F8 A16
Paris P2 W1 D0 L1 F2 A3
Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain
- First leg: TBC
- Second leg: Saturday 30 April (21:00 CET)
- This will become the joint most-played UEFA women's club fixture both in terms of both individual matches (ten, equalling Chelsea vs Wolfsburg) and overall ties (six, equalling Lyon vs Wolfsburg).
Semi-final record
Lyon: W9 L2
Paris: W2 L3
Group stage, quarter-finals
Lyon: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F19 A2), W4-3agg vs Juventus (L1-2a, W3-1h)
Paris: Group B winners (W6 D0 L0 F25 A0), W4-3agg vs Bayern München (W2-1a, D2-2h aet)
Previous UEFA competition meetings
2020/21 quarter-finals
First leg: Paris 0-1 Lyon
Second leg: Lyon 1-2 Paris (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals)
2019/20 semi-finals
Paris 0-1 Lyon (one-off tie, Bilbao)
2016/17 final
Lyon 0-0 Paris (7-6 pens, Cardiff)
2015/16 semi-finals
First leg: Lyon 7-0 Paris
Second leg: Paris 0-1 Lyon (agg: 0-8)
2014/15 round of 16
First leg: Paris 1-1 Lyon
Second leg: Lyon 0-1 Paris (agg: 1-2)
Potential final head to heads
Lyon vs ...
Barcelona P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2
Wolfsburg P8 W5 D1 L2 F16 A8
Paris Saint-Germain vs ...
Barcelona P6 W3 D2 L1 F8 A4
Wolfsburg P2 W1 D0 L1 F3 A2
Statistics apply to UEFA women's club competition only. Results after extra time count as wins/losses; all games that went to penalties count as draws.