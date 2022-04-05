UEFA Women's Champions League final Turin 2022: tickets for the decider are now on sale!

Tickets are on sale for the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Turin on Saturday 21 May at 19:00 local time.

With fewer than 50 days to go before the biggest event of the women's club season, fans can now purchase tickets. There are reductions available for Under-12s and special packages reserved for families, which allow two adults and one or two Under-18s to purchase tickets together for a discounted price.

TICKET PRICES

Category one

East and West stands, 1st tier: €20 (€5 for Under-12s)

Category two

All the other stadium sectors: €10 (€5 for Under-12s)

Tickets are free for disabled supporters: contact ticketing.uwclf2022@figc.it for details



Family packages (two adults plus at least one and maximum two Under-18s):

Category one: €14+€14+€10 per Under-18

Category two: €8+€8+€5 per Under-18