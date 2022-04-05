Manchester City 1-0 Atlético: De Bruyne gives City advantage

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal to give Manchester City a slender first-leg win against a typically stubborn Atlético side in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between the champions of England and Spain.

Key moments 55' Oblak keeps out De Bruyne's free-kick

63' Laporte heads over from six metres

70' De Bruyne fires in only goal

Match in brief: Sub Foden sets up City winner

Kevin De Bruyne breaks the deadlock for Manchester City Getty Images

City dominated possession in the first half – with 70% of the ball – but neither side registered an effort on target in the opening period.

The home team had more clear chances after the break, De Bruyne's free-kick stopped by Jan Oblak, who then cleared the loose ball with Rodri closing in, before Aymeric Laporte headed over from a corner.

Both sides made a triple substitution and City's had an instant impact as one of the replacements, Phil Foden, immediately played in De Bruyne for the opener.

That proved to be the only goal on a night of few chances, as City take a narrow lead to Spain for next week's second leg.

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)

"In a game that was suffocated in the first half with slow build-up and poor shot options, he looked most likely to provide an assist. In the second half, his positional play was excellent, his awareness when scoring was the key to opening Atlético's defence, and the finish was top drawer."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Matthew Howarth, Manchester City reporter

City fans and players alike had to endure 70 minutes of intense frustration before Kevin De Bruyne finally broke the deadlock. There's no denying Pep Guardiola's side deserved the victory on the balance of play, but they were made to work ever so hard by a typically industrious, disciplined and resilient Atléti. Diego Simeone's charges will now need to show more ambition in the return leg to overturn the deficit, which should leave gaps for City to exploit.

Graham Hunter, Atlético reporter

If some critics thought Atléti were lambs to the slaughter against a rampant, clever, mobile City side then the general pattern of this match defied the assumed logic. Not by any stretch a strategy designed to thrill but effective, patently the result of repetitive hard work in training – but has it been enough to build a platform for the second leg? Atléti don't simply have to overturn this deficit – they have to cope with facing a City side who are devastating on the counterattack. There may be trouble ahead.

Reaction

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport "City were tested – can you break down what's in front of you? It didn't work in the first half but they didn't give up."

Key stats

Eight of Kevin De Bruyne's 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League have been scored in knockout games – including his last six.

Atlético have only scored one goal in their last four trips to England, which was in the last round at Manchester United

City won 1-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 22 games, most recently beating Feyenoord by the same scoreline in 2017.

Line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Aké﻿; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan (Foden 68); Mahrez (Jesus 68), Sterling (Grealish 68), Bernardo Silva.

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente (Matheus Cunha 60), Kondogbia, Koke (De Paul 60); João Félix (Lemar 81), Griezmann (Correa 60).