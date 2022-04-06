Where to watch Women's U17 EURO: TV, streaming
Wednesday 6 April 2022
You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official broadcast partners (subject to update)
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: TVE
Armenia: Public TV Armenia
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan
Belarus: Belarus TV
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: Sportklub
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CT
Denmark: DKDR Sport
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: DKDR Sport
Finland: YLE
Georgia: GPB
Greece: ERT
Hungary: MTMTVAVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Charlton, KAN
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: KZTV
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LT
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: RTBF
Malta: PPBSBS
Moldova: TVR
Montenegro: Sportklub
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: Sportklub
Norway: NRK, TV2-N
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Republic of Ireland: RTE
Romania: TVR
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: RAI
Serbia: Sportklub
Slovakia: RTVRTV
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: TVE
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Turkey: TRT
Ukraine: Suspilne
United Kingdom: BBC
Vatican City: RAI