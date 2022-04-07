Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) – 7 points

Defenders

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) – 10 points

Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) – 8 points

Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 8 points

Aymeric Laporte (Man. City) – 8 points

Midfielders

Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 8 points

Naby Keïta (Liverpool) – 8 points

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 8 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 11 points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 18 points

Luis Díaz (Liverpool) – 12 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.