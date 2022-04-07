Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 7 April 2022
Villarreal have five players in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) – 7 points
Defenders
Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) – 10 points
Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) – 8 points
Pau Torres (Villarreal) – 8 points
Aymeric Laporte (Man. City) – 8 points
Midfielders
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 8 points
Naby Keïta (Liverpool) – 8 points
Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 8 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 11 points
Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 18 points
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) – 12 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.