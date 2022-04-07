Liverpool vs Benfica Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Liverpool and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 13 April.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Benfica on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool were, at times, at their ruthless, devastating best. Ibrahima Konaté's header – his first goal for the club – set them on their way, with Sadio Mané tapping in to make it 2-0 after Luis Díaz had met Trent Alexander-Arnold's raking pass with a cushioned header. Though Darwin Núñez pounced to halve the Reds' lead, Díaz applied a cool finish late on to put the Premier League side firmly in charge of the tie.

First leg starting line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara; Salah, Mané, Díaz

Misses next match if booked: Jota, Mané

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Gonçalo Ramos, Núñez

Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Liverpool

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW ﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup winners

Benfica

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LLW ﻿

Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Primeira Liga

Expert predictions

To follow.

Luis Díaz scores on return to Portugal

What the coaches say

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "We know much more about our opponents now. They won at Ajax, we are aware of their quality. Now we have a nice game in between legs [at Manchester City], but then we'll be ready again."

Nélson Veríssimo, Benfica coach: "The door is not closed. Taking into account the third goal it becomes more difficult, but the tie is not over. We scored the goal that put us back in the tie and we were close to making it two. At 1-3, of course, the task is harder."