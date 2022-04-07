Bayern vs Villarreal Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Bayern and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 12 April.

Bayern vs Villarreal at a glance When: Tuesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 0-1)

Semi-final opponents: Benfica or Liverpool

Where to watch Bayern vs Villarreal on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Villarreal 1-0 Bayern

Having followed up their stunning 3-0 win at Juventus with back-to-back domestic defeats, Villarreal could have been forgiven for making a slow start. They did quite the opposite, though, Arnaut Danjuma diverting Daniel Parejo's shot beyond Manuel Neuer after just eight minutes. The Yellow Submarine absorbed long periods of Bayern pressure thereafter, but it was Unai Emery's men who went closest to another goal when Gerard Moreno struck the base of a post.

First leg starting line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, L Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Musiala; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñan; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso

Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Bayern

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LWWD ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga,

Villarreal

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WLL ﻿

Where they stand: 7th in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

Villarreal's Danjuma: 'There's still room for improvement'

What the coaches say

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach: "We deserved to lose [the first leg]. We weren't good. In the first half, we lacked power in defence and had too few chances. The second half was a completely wild game. We gave up control because we were desperate to score, but we could have conceded two more."

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "This is historic, but we've been to a quarter-final before; we want a great second leg now. We need to take another step forward, we need to demand still more from ourselves in trying to eliminate them."