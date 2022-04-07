UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals: ACCS-Sporting, Benfica-Barça
Thursday 7 April 2022
The two semi-finals are played on Friday 29 April at Arena Riga, two days before the final: we introduce the ties.
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92, France's first UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finalists, meet holders Sporting before former winners Benfica and Barça face off on Friday 29 April at Arena Riga.
Schedule: Matches at Arena Riga
Friday 29 April:
Semi-finals
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Sporting CP (17:00 CET)
Benfica vs Barça (20:00 CET)
Sunday 1 May:
Third-place play-off (14:00 CET)
Final (17:00 CET)
Local time in Riga is 1 hour ahead of CET
The finals are returning to a four-team format after the one-off eight-sided event last year in Zadar, and are in Latvia for the first time.
Tie-by-tie
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 vs Sporting CP
- These teams met in the main round, late goals from Guitta and Alex Merlim giving Sporting a 4-3 win.
- ACCS's Ricardinho is familiar with Sporting both from his years with Benfica and also European games with Inter FS, winning the 2017 and 2018 finals against the Lions but then losing in the 2019 semis.
ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92
Road to the final: Main round Group 2 runners-up (L3-4 vs Sporting CP, W5-4 vs Dobovec, W6-0 vs Atyrau), Elite round Group A runners-up (L2-5 vs Tyumen, D3-3 vs Kairat Almaty, W10-5 vs Viten Orsha)
Top scorers: Bilal Bakkali, Abdessamad Mohammed, Souheil Mouhoudine 4
Previous best: Round of 16 (2021)
Sporting CP (holders)
Road to the final: Main round Group 2 winners (W4-3 vs ACCS, W8-1 vs Atyrau, W6-1 vs Dobovec), Elite round Group B winners (W3-1 vs Olmissum, W8-2 vs Hovocubo, D1-1 vs Sinara Ekaterinburg)
Top scorer: Diego Cavinato 9
Previous best: winners (2019, 2021)
Benfica vs Barça
- These teams met in the 2018/19 main round, the game ending 1-1.
- André Coelho played for Benfica that day before his 2020 switch to Barça.
Benfica
Road to the finals: Main round Group 1 winners (W2-1 vs Halle-Gooik, W5-1 vs Sinara Ekaterinburg, W10-1 vs Lučenec), Elite round Group D winners (W8-3 vs Haladás, W4-0 vs Uragan Ivano-Frankivsk, W3-2 vs Levante)
Top scorers: Ivan Chishkala, Afonso Jesus, Hossein Tayebi 4
Previous best: winners (2010)
Barça
Road to the finals: Main round Group 3 winners (W5-1 vs Viten Orsha, W9-2 vs Levante, W7-1 vs Kauno Žalgiris), Elite round Group C winners (W8-2 vs Dobovec, W8-4 vs Halle-Gooik, W3-1 vs Plzeň)
Top scorers: Ferrao, Sergio Lozano, Pito, Matheus Rodrigues 6
Previous best: winners (2012, 2014, 2020)