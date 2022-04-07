Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Own goal cancels out Luis Muriel strike in Germany

Davide Zappacosta's own goal evened up the score in an exhausting UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg, Leipzig and Atalanta both hitting the woodwork twice after Luis Muriel opened the scoring.

Key moments 17' Luis Muriel fires Atalanta ahead

24' André Silva hits the post for Leipzig

45' Mario Pašalić hits woodwork for Atalanta

58' André Silva penalty saved; own goal levels moments later

65' Teun Koopmeiners effort hits the post for Atalanta

82' Dominik Szoboszlai heads against the bar

Match in brief: Leipzig battle back to earn draw

Luis Muriel's shot whistles past Péter Gulácsi AFP via Getty Images

Luis Muriel cut in from the left of the penalty area and sent a powerful shot inside Péter Gulácsi's left-hand post to give Atalanta the lead. André Silva struck a low effort against the post at the other end, but Atalanta continued to look the stronger side, Mario Pašalić striking the base of the upright just before the break.

A foul on Christopher Nkunku gave Leipzig the chance to level, but Juan Musso saved André Silva's penalty and then denied Willi Orbán from the rebound. However, Atalanta were undone from the resulting corner, Zappacosta nudging the ball past his own keeper under pressure from Orbán. It was frenzied thereafter; Teun Koopmeiners hit the post for the guests and Dominik Szoboszlai headed against the bar late on, but the score stayed at 1-1.

Luis Muriel celebrates breaking the deadlock UEFA via Getty Images

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter

Leipzig will be the more disappointed of the two sides given the measure of control they had for long spells of the game and the quality of chances they created. Tonight, they were uncharacteristically profligate, but in a clash between two UEFA Champions League-calibre teams, it's all to play for in Bergamo when they meet again in a week's time.

Semi-finals: 28 April and 5 May Leipzig / Atalanta vs Braga / Rangers

West Ham / Lyon vs Frankfurt / Barcelona

Reaction

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "Ultimately, the draw is the right result; both teams tried to score a second goal. Atalanta run harder than any other team in Serie A; they are physically strong and take on opponents man for man."

Emil Forsberg, Leipzig forward: "It was a wild game. Both teams had their chances to win tonight so 1-1 is a fair result. We started well and had a good sense of control, but we let it get wild. But it's all to play for in Bergamo and we feel like we have the quality to get the result we need."

Péter Gulácsi, Leipzig goalkeeper: "There was a phase in the second half when we maybe got a little lucky, but we were up against a really good side. We still managed to show our quality and it was important that we showed we can come from behind."

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We had more chances and we're disappointed because we had the feeling we could win it. It starts again from 1-1; it's a good result and we will take it. The goal we conceded? This year is incredible: sometimes we lose concentration. After a penalty save, you think you are safe, then instead you concede."

Juan Musso saves André Silva's penalty UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions (W7 D4) and their last six UEFA club competition matches (W3 D3).

Leipzig have won just one of their last six European home matches (W1 D3 L2) and have drawn their last four home matches in all competitions.

Atalanta have lost only one of their seven UEFA club competition matches against German teams (W3 D3 L1), and only two of their last 15 away matches in all competitions (W9 D4 L2).

Prior to tonight, Atalanta had won each of their four UEFA Europa League knockout phase matches this season.

La Dea have scored the first goal in all six of their European away games this season.

Line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol (Halstenberg, 73)﻿﻿; Henrichs (Mukiele, 87), Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño﻿﻿; Olmo (Szoboszlai, 73); Nkunku (Novoa, 87), André Silva (Forsberg, 62)

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler (Miranchuk, 67), Zappacosta (Pezzella, 89); Pessina (Scalvini, 62)﻿, Pašalić (Boga, 62); Muriel (Zapata, 62)