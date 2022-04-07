Europa Conference League quarter-final first legs: Marseille and Bodø/Glimt ahead as Leicester and Feyenoord are held

Dimitri Payet's stunning finish lit up Marseille's 2-1 win against PAOK while Hugo Vetlesen struck late to give Bodø/Glimt a UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final advantage against Roma. Elsewhere, Leicester were held by PSV, and Feyenoord conceded late to draw with Slavia Praha.

UEFA.com looks over all the first legs, ahead of the deciders on 14 April.

Ibrahim Traoré wheels away after levelling late for Slavia at Feyenoord Getty Images

Ibrahim Traoré's 95th-minute equaliser for Slavia capped a thriller in Rotterdam after Marcos Senesi's goal and an Orkun Kökçü free-kick looked to have secured a comeback victory for Feyenoord. Luis Sinisterra gave the hosts an early lead, only for Peter Olayinka and Yira Sor (with his sixth in his last five UEFA Europa Conference League games) to reply either side of the break.

Key stat

Feyenoord and Slavia have now shared 13 goals in three meetings in this season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

Bodø/Glimt celebrate their equaliser against Roma UEFA via Getty Images

It may not have been a repeat of the 6-1 scoreline from earlier this season, but Bodø/Glimt once again demonstrated they are a force to be reckoned with – even without top scorer Ola Solbakken. The hosts dominated much of the match and despite falling behind to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s well-taken goal just before half-time, turned the game around after the break through Ulrik Saltnes and Hugo Vetlesen.

Key stat

Bodø/Glimt have won all nine of their home games in the UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring 23 goals and conceding just four.

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the semi-finals on 28 April and 5 May. Leicester / PSV vs Bodø/Glimt / Roma

Feyenoord / Slavia Praha vs Marseille / PAOK The final takes place at Tirana's National Arena on 25 May.

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel saves from PSV's Mario Götze Offside via Getty Images

Leicester attacked without reward as an entertaining first leg against PSV finished goalless. Kasper Schmeichel had to deny Mario Götze with just minutes on the clock but Kelechi Iheanacho clipped wide and Harvey Barnes clattered the crossbar as the hosts turned up the tempo. Leicester’s ruthless touch remained elusive, though, to keep the tie tantalisingly poised.

Key stat

PSV lost both their previous European quarter-finals against English sides – against Newcastle United in the 2003/04 UEFA Cup (1-1 h, 1-2 a) and Liverpool in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League (0-3 h, 0-1 a).

Gerson after opening the scoring for Marseille against PAOK AFP via Getty Images

OM looked to be cruising into the last four after a neat volley from Gerson and stunning Dimitri Payet finish put them 2-0 ahead at the break. However, a sweet finish less than three minutes after the interval from half-time substitute Omar El Kaddouri changed the complexion of the tie. Superb saves from Alexandros Paschalakis then kept the hosts at bay.

Key stat

PAOK have never reached a UEFA semi-final, and it is 26 years since any Greek side reached the last four of a UEFA club competition.