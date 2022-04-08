UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Lyon vs West Ham Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday 8 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Lyon and West Ham.

West Ham and Lyon drew 1-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie
Lyon and West Ham meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Lyon vs West Ham at a glance

When: Thursday 14 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: OL Stadium, Décines
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: (1-1 after the first leg)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponent: Frankfurt / Barcelona

Where to watch Lyon vs West Ham on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Lyon
The dismissal of Aaron Cresswell on the stroke of half-time looked to have hamstrung the Hammers, but they went ahead soon after the interval when Jarrod Bowen clipped in via a deflection off Jérôme Boateng. Lyon ensured they returned home with parity thanks to Tanguy Ndombélé's tap-in midway through the second half.

First leg starting line-ups

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombélé; Aouar, Lucas Paquetá, Faivre; Dembélé
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Boateng, Dubois, Lukeba

West Ham: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma
Suspended for second leg: Cresswell
Misses next game if booked: Rice

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Lyon
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWDDL
Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1

West Ham
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWW
Where they stand: 6th in Premier League

Expert predictions

Europa League quarter-finals: All the first leg goals
What the coaches say

Peter Bosz, Lyon coach: "I am always confident, I am always optimistic. I know our fans can create an atmosphere like there was [in the first leg]. We can do it."

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "When you go down to ten men, I think you have to praise my players for getting a draw out of the game. But we'll have to play better next week to give ourselves a better chance."

When and where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.


