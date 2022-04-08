Lyon vs West Ham Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday 8 April 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Lyon and West Ham.
Article top media content
Article body
Lyon and West Ham meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.
Lyon vs West Ham at a glance
When: Thursday 14 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: OL Stadium, Décines
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: (1-1 after the first leg)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponent: Frankfurt / Barcelona
Where to watch Lyon vs West Ham on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
The dismissal of Aaron Cresswell on the stroke of half-time looked to have hamstrung the Hammers, but they went ahead soon after the interval when Jarrod Bowen clipped in via a deflection off Jérôme Boateng. Lyon ensured they returned home with parity thanks to Tanguy Ndombélé's tap-in midway through the second half.
First leg starting line-ups
Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombélé; Aouar, Lucas Paquetá, Faivre; Dembélé
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Boateng, Dubois, Lukeba
West Ham: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma
Suspended for second leg: Cresswell
Misses next game if booked: Rice
Predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Lyon
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWDDL
Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1
West Ham
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWLWW
Where they stand: 6th in Premier League
Expert predictions
To follow.
What the coaches say
Peter Bosz, Lyon coach: "I am always confident, I am always optimistic. I know our fans can create an atmosphere like there was [in the first leg]. We can do it."
David Moyes, West Ham manager: "When you go down to ten men, I think you have to praise my players for getting a draw out of the game. But we'll have to play better next week to give ourselves a better chance."
When and where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.