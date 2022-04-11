UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final second legs

Monday 11 April 2022

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.

Joshua Kimmich is expected to start in midfield for Bayern
Joshua Kimmich is expected to start in midfield for Bayern Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg starting XIs.

Fantasy Football deadline

You can make three free transfers right up until the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday.

Tuesday 12 April

Bayern vs Villarreal (0-1)

Highlights: Villarreal 1-0 Bayern
Highlights: Villarreal 1-0 Bayern

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Out: Süle (flu), Tolisso (thigh), Choupo-Moting (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma
Out: Alberto Moreno (knee)
Doubtful: Dia (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

See more

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (3-1)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (ankle), Isco (back), Éder Militão (suspended), Vallejo (illness)
Doubtful: Vallejo (unspecified)

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech
Out: Azpilicueta (illness), Chilwell (knee), Lukaku (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek, Rüdiger

See more

Wednesday 13 April

Liverpool vs Benfica (3-1)

Highlights: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool
Highlights: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz
Misses next match if booked: Diogo Jota, Mané

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk

See more

Atlético vs Manchester City (0-1)

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke; Correa, João Félix
Doubtful: Herrera (hamstring), Giménez (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Out: Gabriel Jesus (suspended), Palmer (foot)
Doubtful: Rúben Dias (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne

See more

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 11 April 2022

Selected for you

Bayern vs Villarreal preview
Live 11/04/2022

Bayern vs Villarreal preview

All you need to know about the quarter-final second leg between Bayern and Villarreal.
Madrid vs Chelsea preview
Live 11/04/2022

Madrid vs Chelsea preview

All you need to know about the quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Liverpool vs Benfica preview
Live 11/04/2022

Liverpool vs Benfica preview

All you need to know about the quarter-final second leg between Liverpool and Benfica.
Atlético vs Manchester City preview
Live 11/04/2022

Atlético vs Manchester City preview

All you need to know about the quarter-final second leg between Atlético and Manchester City.