Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final second legs

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg starting XIs.

Tuesday 12 April

Highlights: Villarreal 1-0 Bayern

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski

Out: Süle (flu), Tolisso (thigh), Choupo-Moting (match fitness)

Misses next match if booked: Hernández

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma

Out: Alberto Moreno (knee)

Doubtful: Dia (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Hazard (ankle), Isco (back), Éder Militão (suspended), Vallejo (illness)

Doubtful: Vallejo (unspecified)



Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Out: Azpilicueta (illness), Chilwell (knee), Lukaku (Achilles)

Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek, Rüdiger

Wednesday 13 April

Highlights: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz

Misses next match if booked: Diogo Jota, Mané

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez

Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke; Correa, João Félix

Doubtful: Herrera (hamstring), Giménez (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Out: Gabriel Jesus (suspended), Palmer (foot)

Doubtful: Rúben Dias (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne