2022 U17 EURO finals: Fixtures and results

The Netherlands left it late to make it two wins from two in UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group B with substitute Yoram Boerhout getting an added-time winner against Poland in Lod on Thursday.

France's 4-0 defeat of Bulgaria later in the day - thanks in part to Mathys Tel's double - means they and the Dutch are already into the quarter-finals and will contest top spot when they meet next time out. Germany also boast a 100% record in Group A, though they were more comfortable in a 3-0 defeat of Luxembourg, while Italy picked up their first points with Pio Esposito's goal just enough to see off the hosts in Nes-Ziona.



Portugal produced a statement-making performance in their Group D opener on Tuesday with a 5-1 win against Scotland, while Jardell Kanga scored both Sweden goals in their 2-1 defeat of Denmark. Spain tallied a maximum haul with a 2-0 defeat of Turkey in Group C while Serbia and Belgium drew 1-1.

In Group A's opening fixtures on Monday, Germany won 3-2 against Italy as hosts Israel defeated Luxembourg 3-0. France set the tone in Group B with an eye-catching 6-1 defeat of Poland, and 2018 and 2019 champions the Netherlands came from behind to win 3-1 against Bulgaria.

The groups Group A: Israel (hosts), Germany, Italy, Luxembourg Group B: France, Netherlands (holders), Bulgaria, Poland Group C: Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium Group D: Denmark, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden



Fixtures, results & standings

All kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage

Highlights: France 6-1 Poland

Monday 16 May

Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)

Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)

Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)

Tuesday 17 May

Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)

Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Thursday 19 May

Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland ﻿(16:30, Lod)

Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (19:00, Nes-Ziona)

Group B: ﻿France 4-0 Bulgaria (19:00, Ramat Gan)

Friday 20 May

Group C: Serbia vs Turkey (13:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group D: Denmark vs Scotland (13:30, Ramat Gan)

Group C: Spain vs Belgium (15:30, Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal vs Sweden (15:30, Lod)

Highlights: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands

Sunday 22 May

Group B: Netherlands vs France (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group B: Poland vs Bulgaria (16:30, Nes-Ziona)

Group A: Luxembourg vs Italy (19:00, Ramat Gan)

Group A: Germany vs Israel (19:00, Lod)

Monday 23 May

Group C: Spain vs Serbia (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

Group C: Belgium vs Turkey (16:30, Nes-Ziona)

Group D: Portugal vs Denmark (19:00, Ramat Gan)

Group D: Sweden vs Scotland (19:00, Lod)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 May

QF1 or QF2 (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

QF1 or QF2 (19:00, Netanya)

Thursday 26 May

QF3 or QF4 (16:30, Nes-Ziona)

QF3 or QF4 (19:00, Netanya)

Semi-finals

Sunday 29 May

SF1 or SF2 (16:30, Netanya)

SF1 or SF2 (20:00, Netanya)

Final

Wednesday 1 June

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2 (18:00, Netanya)

Knockout system Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final (1 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Format

The 16 contenders (hosts Israel and the 15 teams progressing through the elite round) have been split into four groups of four for the finals from 16 May to 1 June. The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Stadiums

Netanya Municipal Stadium, Netanya (quarter-finals, semi-finals, final)

Haberfeld Stadium, Rishon Lezion (group stage, quarter-finals)

Ness Ziona Municipal Stadium, Ness Ziona (group stage, quarter-finals)

Ramat Gan Municipal Stadium, Ramat Gan (group stage)

Lod Municipal Stadium, Lod (group stage)