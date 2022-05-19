2022 U17 EURO finals: Fixtures and results
Thursday 19 May 2022
The Netherlands and France are through to the quarter-finals following Matchday 2 wins, Italy kickstarted their campaign against tournament hosts Israel and Germany triumphed too.
The Netherlands left it late to make it two wins from two in UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group B with substitute Yoram Boerhout getting an added-time winner against Poland in Lod on Thursday.
France's 4-0 defeat of Bulgaria later in the day - thanks in part to Mathys Tel's double - means they and the Dutch are already into the quarter-finals and will contest top spot when they meet next time out. Germany also boast a 100% record in Group A, though they were more comfortable in a 3-0 defeat of Luxembourg, while Italy picked up their first points with Pio Esposito's goal just enough to see off the hosts in Nes-Ziona.Group stage standings
Portugal produced a statement-making performance in their Group D opener on Tuesday with a 5-1 win against Scotland, while Jardell Kanga scored both Sweden goals in their 2-1 defeat of Denmark. Spain tallied a maximum haul with a 2-0 defeat of Turkey in Group C while Serbia and Belgium drew 1-1.
In Group A's opening fixtures on Monday, Germany won 3-2 against Italy as hosts Israel defeated Luxembourg 3-0. France set the tone in Group B with an eye-catching 6-1 defeat of Poland, and 2018 and 2019 champions the Netherlands came from behind to win 3-1 against Bulgaria.
The groups
Group A: Israel (hosts), Germany, Italy, Luxembourg
Group B: France, Netherlands (holders), Bulgaria, Poland
Group C: Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium
Group D: Denmark, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden
Fixtures, results & standings
All kick-off times CET. Local time is one hour ahead.
Group stage
Monday 16 May
Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)
Tuesday 17 May
Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Lezion)
Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)
Thursday 19 May
Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland (16:30, Lod)
Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (19:00, Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 4-0 Bulgaria (19:00, Ramat Gan)
Friday 20 May
Group C: Serbia vs Turkey (13:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group D: Denmark vs Scotland (13:30, Ramat Gan)
Group C: Spain vs Belgium (15:30, Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal vs Sweden (15:30, Lod)
Sunday 22 May
Group B: Netherlands vs France (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group B: Poland vs Bulgaria (16:30, Nes-Ziona)
Group A: Luxembourg vs Italy (19:00, Ramat Gan)
Group A: Germany vs Israel (19:00, Lod)
Monday 23 May
Group C: Spain vs Serbia (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
Group C: Belgium vs Turkey (16:30, Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal vs Denmark (19:00, Ramat Gan)
Group D: Sweden vs Scotland (19:00, Lod)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 25 May
QF1 or QF2 (16:30, Rishon Lezion)
QF1 or QF2 (19:00, Netanya)
Thursday 26 May
QF3 or QF4 (16:30, Nes-Ziona)
QF3 or QF4 (19:00, Netanya)
Semi-finals
Sunday 29 May
SF1 or SF2 (16:30, Netanya)
SF1 or SF2 (20:00, Netanya)
Final
Wednesday 1 June
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF 2 (18:00, Netanya)
Knockout system
Quarter-finals (25/26 May)
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
Semi-finals (29 May)
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3
SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4
Final (1 June)
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Format
The 16 contenders (hosts Israel and the 15 teams progressing through the elite round) have been split into four groups of four for the finals from 16 May to 1 June. The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.
Stadiums
Netanya Municipal Stadium, Netanya (quarter-finals, semi-finals, final)
Haberfeld Stadium, Rishon Lezion (group stage, quarter-finals)
Ness Ziona Municipal Stadium, Ness Ziona (group stage, quarter-finals)
Ramat Gan Municipal Stadium, Ramat Gan (group stage)
Lod Municipal Stadium, Lod (group stage)