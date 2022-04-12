Champions League semi-finals: Real Madrid and Villarreal first teams through

Real Madrid and Villarreal are through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, with their last-four opponents to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Champions League semi-finals Manchester City / Atlético vs Real Madrid

Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal Ties will be played on 26/27 April and 3/4 May.

Why they can win it

If they can turn that tie against Paris around, against all the odds, and then survive such an onslaught from holders Chelsea, nothing is beyond them. Karim Benzema is in the form of his life and with Vinicíus Júnior providing scintillating support, as well as the venerable Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić pulling the strings, who would dare rule out the 13-time winners from doing what they do best?

Record vs possible semi-final opponents

Atlético P10 W5 D2 L3 F16 A11

Manchester City P6 W2 D2 L2 F7 A7

UEFA ranking: 5

European Cup best: winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

Last season: semi-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Chelsea)

Last semi-final: 2020/21 (L 1-3 agg vs Chelsea)

This season

Record: W7 D0 L3 F22 A9

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (12)

Quarter-finals: 5-4 agg vs Chelsea

Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs Paris

Group D: winners

Campaign so far

How is it possible to lose at home to Sheriff, and then reach the last four with a gargantuan performance against Paris followed by an epic tie against Chelsea? The route map helps explain. Madrid won nothing last season and, by their own admission, are desperate to win domestically and in Europe this time round. The 5-0 away victory over Shakhtar reset Madrid's GPS in the group stage. And then defeat in Paris did the same – leading to a different high-pressing approach which reaped further reward at Stamford Bridge.

How they play

Working within a 4-3-3 template, Madrid have a strong spine starting with Thibaut Courtois and running through centre-back Éder Militão to the experienced midfield trio of Casemiro, Modrić and Kroos with all that technical quality, vision and experience. And then you get to the in-form Benzema up front – a master of the arts of centre-forward play. They also have the energy of increasingly influential younger players like Vinícius Júnior and Valverde – as well as that intangible knowhow that gets them out of the tightest of spots.

Key player: Karim Benzema

Many people wondered where Real Madrid's goals would come from when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, but the France forward has more than stepped up to the plate to become the club's talisman. He scored Madrid's 1,000th European Cup goal against Shakhtar earlier this campaign then turned around their last-16 tie with Paris with a second-half hat-trick before striking the decisive blow in extra time against the Blues.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The manager who steered Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 returned last summer for a second stint in charge. He is one of just three coaches to have won the European Cup/Champions League on three occasions.

Did you know?

Madrid had scored in 23 successive matches in the Champions League round of 16 before drawing a blank at Paris in the first leg this season.

Why they can win it

The Yellow Submarine might not be fancied by many, yet they showed exactly what they're made of when they won the UEFA Europa League last season. When you throw in the fact they've already knocked out Juventus and Bayern, no less, anything is possible now they are in only their second ever Champions League semi-final.

Record vs possible semi-final opponents

Benfica P2 W1 D1 L0 F2 A1

Liverpool P2 W1 D0 L1 F1 A3

UEFA ranking: 19

European Cup best: semi-finals (2005/06, 2021/22)

Last season: group stage, Europa League winners (1-1, W11-10p vs Man. United)

Last semi-final: 2005/06 (L 0-1 agg vs Arsenal)

This season

Record: W5 D3 L2 F18 A11

Top scorer: Arnaut Danjuma (6)

Quarter-finals: 2-1 agg vs Bayern

Round of 16: 4-1 agg vs Juventus

Group F: runners-up

Campaign so far

Profligate in the group stage, giant-slayers in the knockouts. Unai Emery's side desperately missed the injured Gerard Moreno for much of the campaign, but you have to give them credit for getting this far with their talismanic goalscorer reduced to a cameo role for large parts. Their build-up play deserved far more than to scrape out of their group, and knocking out Juve in the last 16 and Bayern in the quarter-finals is a warning to the rest of Europe.

How they play

In a rigid 4-4-2, with Emery prioritising a solid and well-drilled team. Raúl Albiol leads a back line which lays the foundation for a side that has mastered the art of inviting their opponents on to them before transitioning quickly from defence into attack. The pace of players such as Arnaut Danjuma and distribution of the likes of Daniel Parejo and Giovani Lo Celso are key.

Key player: Arnaut Danjuma

A summer arrival from the English second tier might not have had fans overly excited, but the Dutchman has been a revelation in both domestic and European football for Villarreal, troubling defences with his skill, pace and directness – and his eye for goal.

Coach: Unai Emery

The former Almería and Valencia coach made the Europa League his own with a hat-trick of successes at Sevilla. Led Paris to the treble in 2017/18 and Arsenal to a European final a year later, before joining Villarreal in summer 2020 – and promptly winning the Europa League again.

Did you know?

Just under half of Villarreal's 52,000 inhabitants can fit inside their 23,500-seat stadium.