Four bidders declare interest in hosting 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals
Wednesday 13 April 2022
Article summary
Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales have declared their interest in hosting the UEFA Nations League finals, with the hosts to be appointed in January 2023.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA today confirmed that it has received declarations of interest from four bidders to host the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals, to be held from 14 to 18 June 2023, following the deadline of 13 April (16:00CET).
Declarations of interest were submitted by the football associations of Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales.
The deadline to submit the final bid dossiers is 5 October 2022 (16:00 CET).
The appointment of the hosts for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Finals will be made in January 2023.