Four bidders declare interest in hosting 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals

UEFA today confirmed that it has received declarations of interest from four bidders to host the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals, to be held from 14 to 18 June 2023, following the deadline of 13 April (16:00CET).

Declarations of interest were submitted by the football associations of Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales.

The deadline to submit the final bid dossiers is 5 October 2022 (16:00 CET).

The appointment of the hosts for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Finals will be made in January 2023.