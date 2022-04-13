Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists
Wednesday 13 April 2022
We introduce the clubs that will compete in the knockout finals in Nyon.
The UEFA Youth League semi-finalists are confirmed with Juventus, Benfica, Atlético and 2017 winners Salzburg competing to succeed 2020 victors Real Madrid as champions after last season's competition was cancelled.
We profile the contenders competing at Nyon's Colovray Stadium in Switzerland.
Finals schedule
Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)
Juventus vs Benfica (14:00 CET)
Atlético vs Salzburg (18:00 CET)
Final (25 April, Nyon)
Atlético/Salzburg vs Juventus/Benfica (18:00 CET)
Juventus vs Benfica
- Juventus have entered all eight editions but are in the semi-finals for the first time, only the second Italian team to get this far after Roma in 2014/15.
- Benfica have equalled Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid's record of reaching four semi-finals, and aim to match Chelsea's record of reaching a fourth final.
Juventus
Group stage: Group H winners (D2-2a vs Malmö, W3-1h vs Chelsea, W2-0a vs Zenit, W4-2h vs Zenit, W3-1a vs Chelsea, W4-1h vs Malmö)
Round of 16: D0-0h, W5-4pens vs AZ Alkmaar
Quarter-finals: W2-0h vs Liverpool
Top scorers: Ange Chibozo, Gabriele Mulazzi, Nicolò Turco 3
Previous best: Round of 16 (2019/20)
Final four appearances:
Debut
Benfica
Group stage: Group E winners (L0-4a vs Dynamo Kyiv, W4-0h vs Barcelona, W4-0h vs Bayern, W2-0a vs Bayern, W3-0a vs Barcelona, W1-0h vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Round of 16: W3-2a vs Midtjylland
Quarter-finals: W4-0a vs Sporting CP
Top scorers: Diego Moreira, Pedro Santos 4
Previous best: Runners-up (2013/14, 2016/17, 2019/20)
Final four appearances:
2020: Semi-final W3-0 vs Ajax, Final L2-3 vs Real Madrid
2017: Semi-final W4-2 vs Real Madrid, Final L1-2 vs Salzburg
2014: Semi-final W4-0 vs Real Madrid, Final L0-3 vs Barcelona
Atlético vs Salzburg
- Salzburg beat Atlético in the 2016/17 quarter-finals to reach Nyon, where they won the title.
- Atlético have entered all eight editions but are in the finals for the first time.
Atlético
Group stage: Group B runners-up (L1-2h vs Porto, D1-1a vs AC Milan, W2-0h vs Liverpool, L0-2a vs Liverpool, W3-0h vs AC Milan, W2-1a vs Porto)
Play-offs: D0-0a, W3-2pens vs Hajduk Split
Round of 16: W3-2a vs Real Madrid
Quarter-finals: W1-0a vs Dortmund
Top scorers: Salim El Jebari 3
Previous best: Quarter-finals (2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18)
Final four appearances:
Debut
Salzburg
Group stage: Group G winners (L0-2a vs Sevilla, W3-1h vs LOSC Lille, W3-0h vs Wolfsburg, W2-1a vs Wolfsburg, L0-1a vs LOSC Lille, W 2-0h vs Sevilla)
Round of 16: D1-1a, W4-3pens vs Žilina
Quarter-finals: W3-1a vs Paris Saint-Germain
Top scorers: Roko Simic 4
Previous best: Winners (2016/17)
Final four appearances:
2020: Semi-final L1-2 vs Real Madrid
2017: Semi-final W2-1 vs Barcelona, Final W2-1 vs Benfica