Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 14 April 2022
Article summary
Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Benfica and both Madrid sides feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Ederson (Man. City) – 7 points
Defenders
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) – 13 points
Reinildo (Atlético) – 9 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 9 points
John Stones (Man. City) – 10 points
Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 9 points
Midfielders
Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 10 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Forwards
Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 8 points
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 10 points
Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 10 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.