Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 14 April 2022

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Benfica and both Madrid sides feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man. City) – 7 points

Defenders

Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) – 13 points

Reinildo (Atlético) – 9 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 9 points

John Stones (Man. City) – 10 points

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 9 points

Midfielders

Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 10 points

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Forwards

Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 8 points

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 10 points

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 10 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

Semi-final ties confirmed
Live 13/04/2022

Semi-final ties confirmed

Manchester City and Liverpool have joined Real Madrid and Villarreal in the semi-finals.
Highlights, report: Man. City advance at Atlético
Live 13/04/2022

Highlights, report: Man. City advance at Atlético

City held firm at Atlético to set up a UEFA Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.
Highlights, report: Liverpool hold off Benfica
Live 13/04/2022

Highlights, report: Liverpool hold off Benfica

The Reds weathered a late storm to book a last-four meeting with Villarreal.
Highlights, report: Madrid rally to beat Chelsea
Live 12/04/2022

Highlights, report: Madrid rally to beat Chelsea

Rodrygo forced extra time and Karim Benzema headed the winner after Chelsea took a three-goal lead.