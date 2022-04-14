Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man. City) – 7 points

Defenders

Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) – 13 points

Reinildo (Atlético) – 9 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 9 points

John Stones (Man. City) – 10 points

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 9 points

Midfielders

Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 10 points

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Forwards

Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 8 points

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 10 points

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 10 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.