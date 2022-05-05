UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: when and where are the matches?

Thursday 5 May 2022

Holders Germany, the Netherlands, France and Spain won their openers on Tuesday with the groups continuing on Friday.

Carla Camacho celebrates her opener for Spain against Norway
Carla Camacho celebrates her opener for Spain against Norway UEFA via Sportsfile

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders Germany kicked off the finals on Tuesday with victory against Denmark in Zenica.

Germany won the last completed edition in 2019 and the runners-up that year – the Netherlands – are also in Group A, and defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Those games were in Group A, while in Group B former champions Spain and three-time runners-up France won their openers. Games continue on Friday.

The groups

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands

Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland

Highlights: France 2-0 Finland
Highlights: France 2-0 Finland

 Fixtures continue on Friday and Monday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Results and fixtures

All kick-off times CET

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage:

Highlights: Denmark 0-2 Germany
Highlights: Denmark 0-2 Germany

Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany 
Group B: France 2-0 Finland
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands 
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain

Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:30, Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany vs Netherlands (20:00, Sar

Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain
Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain

ajevo)
Group B: France vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 5 May 2022