2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Spain, France and Germany into semi-finals

Spain, France and holders Germany went through to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals with a game to spare after securing second group victories on Friday.

In Group A, Germany followed their 2-0 win against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat of the Netherlands. As both the Dutch and Denmark have beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina, the defending champions are confirmed in first place and the hosts are out. Denmark must beat the Netherlands on Monday to overtake them for second position.

Spain and France, meanwhile have both defeated each of Norway and Finland in Group B. That means that both semi-final slots in that section are set, with Spain and France's Monday fixture to decide first place and a tie against the Netherlands or Denmark; the Group B runners-up take on Germany in the last four.

Those semi-finals are on Thursday. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

All kick-off times CET



Group stage:

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)

Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)

Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)

Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)



Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

SF1: Germany vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)