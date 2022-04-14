Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 14 April 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Liverpool and Villarreal.
Article top media content
Article body
Liverpool and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 27 April.
Liverpool vs Villarreal at a glance
When: Wednesday 27 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg (second leg 3 May)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
With Manchester City taking on Real Madrid in the other fixture, the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League semi-finals are both England vs Spain affairs, and Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has history on his side against Villarreal. The German coach was in charge when the sides met in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, a 3-0 second-leg win at Anfield taking the Reds to the final following a 1-0 defeat in Villarreal.
- When and where is the Champions League final?
- Champions League semi-finalists - why each team can win it
Quarter-final second leg starting line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Matip, Tsimikas; Keïta, Milner, Henderson; Diogo Jota, Firmino, Luis Díaz
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma, Lo Celso
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Liverpool
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): DDWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup winners
Villarreal
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): DDWLL
Where they stand: 7th in Spanish Liga
Expert predictions
To follow
What the coaches say
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "I never take something like this for granted. I’m really, really happy. It’s going to be really, really difficult against Villarreal but it’s the semi-final of the Champions League – if it wasn’t difficult there would be something wrong."
Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "To achieve something, you have to do important things and beat the favourites. That [round of 16] game against Juventus gave us a lot of confidence. In the semi-finals, we will try to create circumstances so that we have our chances. Liverpool are a great team and Benfica, too. It will be a great semi-final to enjoy."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.