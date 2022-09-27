UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League: League B results, how it worked

Tuesday 27 September 2022

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Scotland and Serbia have been promoted to the top tier, while Sweden, Romania and Armenia have been relegated to League C.

Aleksandar Mitrović after scoring Serbia's second goal in Norway
Aleksandar Mitrović after scoring Serbia's second goal in Norway NTB/AFP via Getty Images

MATCHDAY 6 FIXTURES

Scotland and Serbia sealed promotion﻿ with an away draw against Ukraine and a win in Norway respectively. Romania were relegated despite an emphatic win against Group B3 winners Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the Republic of Ireland condemned Armenia to League C and Sweden dropped down after being held at home by Slovenia﻿

Highlights: Montenegro 0-2 Finland

Monday 26 September
B3 Montenegro 0-2 Finland 
B3 Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday 27 September
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-2 Armenia
B1 Ukraine 0-0 Scotland 
B2 Albania 1-1 Iceland 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel
B4 Norway 0-2 Serbia 
B4 Sweden 1-1 Slovenia 

All fixtures 20:45 CET

At a glance

Promoted to League A: Scotland, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia
Relegated to League C: Armenia, Russia, Romania, Sweden

State of play

Group 1: Scotland held out for a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Poland to finish two points clear of their opponents, while the Republic of Ireland edged a thrilling contest against nine-man Armenia in Dublin to relegate their visitors.

Group 2: Israel sealed top spot and a place in League A with victory against Albania on Matchday 5.

Group 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina are promoted. Romania are relegated.

Group 4: Serbia won a final-day decider in Norway 2-0 to finish three points ahead of their hosts at the top, Aleksandar Mitrović getting the second to join Erling Haaland as joint top scorer on six goals. At the bottom, Sweden were relegated after being held at home by Slovenia.

How League B of the UEFA Nations League worked

League B contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League A for the 2024/25 edition. Teams finishing fourth were relegated to League C.

League B groups

B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
B2: Iceland, Russia (suspended until further notice), Israel, Albania
B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

All League B results

MATCHDAY 1

Sweden and Norway hit the ground running in Group B4, winning tricky away games as Dejan Kulusevski and Haaland respectively caught the eye. Armenia's first League B match proved memorable as Eduard Spertsyan's stunning strike sank the Republic of Ireland.

Sumptuous Spertsyan strike

Thursday 2 June
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-2 Iceland
B4 Serbia 0-1 Norway
B4 Slovenia 0-2 Sweden

Saturday 4 June
B1 Armenia 1-0 Republic of Ireland
B3 Finland 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 
B3 Montenegro 2-0 Romania

Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland 3-0 Ukraine

Group 1 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SCO Scotland
Playing now
6 4 1 1 11 5 6 13
UKR Ukraine
Playing now
6 3 2 1 10 4 6 11
IRL Republic of Ireland
Playing now
6 2 1 3 8 7 1 7
ARM Armenia
Playing now
6 1 0 5 4 17 -13 3

MATCHDAY 2

Haaland once again took the headlines as he scored both goals in Norway's first victory against neighbours Sweden for 17 years. Serbia and Joel Pohjanpalo-inspired Finland recorded first wins, while Ukraine and Scotland made winning starts following their FIFA World Cup play-off disappointments.

Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Slovenia

Sunday 5 June
B4 Serbia 4-1 Slovenia 
B4 Sweden 1-2 Norway

Monday 6 June
B2 Iceland 1-1 Albania 
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

Tuesday 7 June
B3 Finland 2-0 Montenegro
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania 

Wednesday 8 June
B1 Scotland 2-0 Armenia
B1 Republic of Ireland 0-1 Ukraine

Group 2 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ISR Israel
Playing now
4 2 2 0 8 6 2 8
ISL Iceland
Playing now
4 0 4 0 6 6 0 4
ALB Albania
Playing now
4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2
RUS* Russia*
Playing now
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

MATCHDAY 3

Norway remained top despite being held to a goalless draw at home to Slovenia, while Serbia won 1-0 in Sweden to go second. Israel came from behind to record the first victory in Group B2 and hit the front. Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland both won handsomely, but Group B3 was too close to call at this stage with all four teams separated by just two points after Romania beat Finland and Montenegro held Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights: Sweden 0-1 Serbia

Thursday 9 June
B4 Norway 0-0 Slovenia 
B4 Sweden 0-1 Serbia 

Friday 10 June
B2 Albania 1-2 Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

Saturday 11 June
B1 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland 
B1 Ukraine 3-0 Armenia
B3 Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 
B3 Romania 1-0 Finland 

Group 3 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina
Playing now
6 3 2 1 8 8 0 11
FIN Finland
Playing now
6 2 2 2 8 6 2 8
MNE Montenegro
Playing now
6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7
ROU Romania
Playing now
6 2 1 3 6 8 -2 7

MATCHDAY 4

That man Haaland again scored twice against Sweden in a 3-2 win, while Edin Džeko's own double helped Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 3-2 defeat of Finland. Stefan Mugoša went one better with a hat-trick in Montenegro's 3-0 win against Romania. Ukraine drew with the Republic of Ireland and Scotland came from behind to beat nine-man Armenia 4-1. Slovenia-Serbia and Iceland-Israel both ended 2-2.

Watch Erling Haaland's double for Norway

Sunday 12 June
B4 Norway 3-2 Sweden
B4 Slovenia 2-2 Serbia 

Monday 13 June
B2 Iceland 2-2 Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

Tuesday 14 June
B1 Armenia 1-4 Scotland
B1 Ukraine 1-1 Republic of Ireland 
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland 
B3 Romania 0-3 Montenegro 

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SRB Serbia
Playing now
6 4 1 1 13 5 8 13
NOR Norway
Playing now
6 3 1 2 7 7 0 10
SVN Slovenia
Playing now
6 1 3 2 6 10 -4 6
SWE Sweden
Playing now
6 1 1 4 7 11 -4 4

MATCHDAY 5

Ermedin Demirović's goal proved sufficient for Bosnia and Herzegovina to beat nearest challengers Montenegro and clinch a place in League A with one game to spare. Tal Baribo then scored late to earn Israel a 2-1 win against Albania and promotion. Haaland scored his sixth goal of the competition, but his side lost 2-1 in Slovenia.

Highlights: Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Friday 23 September
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro 
B3 Finland 1-1 Romania

Saturday 24 September
B1 Armenia 0-5 Ukraine
B1 Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel 2-1 Albania 
B4 Slovenia 2-1 Norway
B4 Serbia 4-1 Sweden

