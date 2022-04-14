UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Nations League: League B fixtures, dates, kick-off times and how it works

Thursday 14 April 2022

Neighbours and Group B4 rivals Norway and Sweden are among the sides in action as League B of the UEFA Nations League kicks off on Thursday 2 June.

Erling Haaland's Norway are in action on the opening night
League B kicks off on Thursday 2 June with neighbours Norway and Sweden eager to steal a march on each other as they kick off their Group 4 campaigns away from home against Serbia and Slovenia respectively.

The Republic of Ireland start their Group 1 schedule against Armenia on Saturday 4 June, while Finland host Bosnia and Herzegovina before Montenegro welcome Romania in League B's Group 3.

Matchday 1 fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

Thursday 2 June
B2 Albania vs Russia (suspended until further notice)
B2 Israel vs Iceland
B4 Serbia vs Norway
B4 Slovenia vs Sweden

Saturday 4 June
B1 Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (kick-off time TBC)
B3 Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (18:00)
B3 Montenegro vs Romania

Wednesday 21 September
B1 Scotland vs Ukraine (TBC)

How League B of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League works

League B contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in June and September 2022, with the group winners promoted to League A for the 2024/25 edition. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League C.

League B groups

B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia
B2: Iceland, Russia (suspended until further notice), Israel, Albania
B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro
B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

All League B fixtures

*20:45 CEST unless otherwise stated

MATCHDAY 2

Sunday 5 June
B4 Serbia vs Slovenia 
B4 Sweden vs Norway  

Monday 6 June
B2 Iceland vs Albania 
B2 Israel vs Russia (suspended until further notice)

Tuesday 7 June
B3 Finland vs Montenegro (18:00)
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania 

Wednesday 8 June
B1 Scotland vs Armenia (TBC)
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine (TBC)

MATCHDAY 3

Thursday 9 June
B4 Norway vs Slovenia 
B4 Sweden vs Serbia 

Friday 10 June
B2 Albania vs Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Iceland

Saturday 11 June
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Armenia 
B3 Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (15:00)
B3 Romania vs Finland 

MATCHDAY 4

Sunday 12 June
B4 Norway vs Sweden (18:00)
B4 Slovenia vs Serbia 

Monday 13 June
B2 Iceland vs Israel 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Albania

Tuesday 14 June
B1 Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)
B1 Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland 
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland 
B3 Romania vs Montenegro

MATCHDAY 5

Friday 23 September
B3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro 
B3 Finland vs Romania

Saturday 24 September
B1 Armenia vs Ukraine (TBC)
B1 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland (TBC)
B2 Iceland vs Russia (suspended until further notice, 15:00)
B2 Israel vs Albania 
B4 Slovenia vs Norway (18:00)
B4 Serbia vs Sweden

MATCHDAY 6

Monday 26 September
B3 Montenegro vs Finland 
B3 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Tuesday 27 September
B1 Republic of Ireland vs Armenia (TBC)
B1 Ukraine vs Scotland 
B2 Albania vs Iceland 
B2 Russia (suspended until further notice) vs Israel
B4 Norway vs Serbia 
B4 Sweden vs Slovenia 

