Watch all the Europa Conference League goals: Roma, Leicester, Marseille and Feyenoord through

Nicolò Zaniolo scored a hat-trick as Roma were rampant in overturning a first-leg deficit, Leicester left it late to see off PSV Eindhoven and Dmitri Payet was Marseille's inspiration once again as the quarter-finals concluded on Thursday evening.

UEFA.com looks over all the second legs.

Highlights: PSV 1-2 Leicester

Ricardo Pereira struck late on to complete a comeback which took Leicester into their first ever European semi-final. The only goal in an entertaining first half came when Eran Zahavi fired home Mario Götze's pass after a mistake from Youri Tielemans.

Leicester finally found their breakthrough thanks to a smart finish from James Maddison. Then, with extra time looming, Ricardo Pereira followed up after Patson Daka's shot had been saved to win it for the Foxes.

Key stat

Zahavi's goal was his eighth in Europe this season, equalling the PSV record shared by Willy van der Kuijlen (1974/75) and Gerrie Deijkers (1977/78).

Highlights: Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt

Nicolò Zaniolo's superb hat-trick took Roma past Bodø/Glimt and set up a semi-final against Leicester. The Norwegian side won last week's first leg, but José Mourinho's men were dominant from the off.

The competition's joint-top scorer Tammy Abraham swept them ahead early on before Zaniolo stole the show. His second goal was the pick, nonchalantly lofted in with the outside of his boot.

Key stat

Roma are through to a sixth semi-final in UEFA competition; they are yet to lift a trophy having lost in two finals.

What next? The semi-finals will take place on 28 April and 5 May: Leicester vs Roma

Feyenoord vs Marseille The final is set to be staged at Tirana's National Arena on 25 May.

Highlights: Slavia Praha 1-3 Feyenoord

Two clinical finishes from Cyriel Dessers helped Feyenoord into their first European semi-final since lifting the UEFA Cup 20 years ago. These two teams had served up 13 goals in their three previous meetings this season and started in familiar fashion, Yira Sor having already gone close by the time Dessers outstripped the Slavia defence to open the scoring with a low shot in the second minute.

A short back pass from Orkun Kökçü gave Ibrahim Traoré the chance to level 12 minutes later and both sides might have scored again before half-time, but it was Feyenoord who got the second a minute before the hour, Slavia goalkeeper Aleš Mandous slicing a clearance for Dessers to calmly slot in. Luis Sinisterra clinched the win 12 minutes from time, beating Mandous at his near post after being played in by Jorrit Hendrix, with Slavia's woe compounded by Taras Kacharaba's red card in the final seconds.

Key stat

Dessers is now the joint-top scorer in this season's Europa Conference League, level with Roma's Tammy Abraham, having scored eight goals in ten appearances.

Highlights: PAOK 0-1 Marseille

Payet was the match winner once again as Marseille saw off plucky PAOK in Greece to book a semi-final date with Feyenoord. OM had to weather an early and late storm from the hosts but grabbed a 3-1 aggregate lead to put the tie to bed just after the half-hour when Matteo Guendouzi, on his 23rd birthday, pinched possession and teed up Payet to prod home from close range.

PAOK huffed and puffed but could not find a way past veteran Steve Mandanda, who produced a string of fine saves to send his side through to the last four.

Key stat

It was a seventh straight win in European competition for Marseille, securing their eighth major UEFA semi-final appearance.