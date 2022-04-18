Feyenoord vs Marseille Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday 18 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between Feyenoord and Marseille.
Feyenoord and Marseille meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.
Feyenoord vs Marseille at a glance
When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Feyenoord vs Marseille on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
The sides met in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League second group stage, when Feyenoord claimed a 3-0 home win before the second match ended in a stalemate.
Marseille will travel to De Kuip for the first leg thanks to the goalkeeping heroics of Steve Mandanda away to PAOK in the previous round, plus a third goal of the tie from Dimitri Payet as OM secured their return to the last four.
Cyriel Dessers' two goals inspired Feyenoord's victory in an action-packed last-eight tussle with Slavia Praha, the Dutch hopefuls clinching their first European semi-final since lifting the UEFA Cup 20 years ago.
Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups
Feyenoord: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Toornstra, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra
Marseille: Mandanda; Lirola, Saliba, Ćaleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Rongier, Gueye; Harit, Bakambu, Payet
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Feyenoord
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW
Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie
Marseille
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in French Ligue 1
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "A few years ago, every novice trainer looked at Jorge Sampaoli so it's special to face him now. Marseille are undoubtedly a good team – they're not through to the semi-finals for no reason."
Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?
Tirana's Arena Kombëtare will stage the final on Wednesday 25 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.