Feyenoord vs Marseille Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Feyenoord and Marseille meet in their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 28 April.

Feyenoord vs Marseille at a glance When: Thursday 28 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Feijenoord 'De Kuip', Rotterdam

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg (second leg on 5 May)

Where to watch Feyenoord vs Marseille on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

The sides met in the 1999/2000 UEFA Champions League second group stage, when Feyenoord claimed a 3-0 home win before the second match ended in a stalemate.

Marseille will travel to De Kuip for the first leg thanks to the goalkeeping heroics of Steve Mandanda away to PAOK in the previous round, plus a third goal of the tie from Dimitri Payet as OM secured their return to the last four.

Cyriel Dessers' two goals inspired Feyenoord's victory in an action-packed last-eight tussle with Slavia Praha, the Dutch hopefuls clinching their first European semi-final since lifting the UEFA Cup 20 years ago.

Quarter-final second-leg starting line-ups

Feyenoord: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Toornstra, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Marseille: Mandanda; Lirola﻿, Saliba, Ćaleta-Car, Peres; ﻿﻿Guendouzi, Rongier, Gueye﻿; Harit, Bakambu, Payet

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Feyenoord

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDWLW

Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie

Marseille

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWW

Where they stand: 2nd in French Ligue 1

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "A few years ago, every novice trainer looked at Jorge Sampaoli so it's special to face him now. Marseille are undoubtedly a good team – they're not through to the semi-finals for no reason."

