Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League facts

Lyon, the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Women's Champions League, continue their pursuit for an eighth title against Paris Saint-Germain, who ended their five-year reign as holders last term.

• Paris secured a semi-final spot last season at the expense of Lyon thanks to a 2-1 comeback win at OL Stadium in the quarter-final second leg, progressing on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw. Grace Geyoro (25) and Wendie Renard's 61st-minute own goal cancelled out Catarina Macario's fourth-minute opener after Renard's late penalty had given Lyon a 1-0 first-leg win in Paris.

• These sides are meeting in Europe for the third season running, Renard's 67th-minute header having settled the one-off semi-final in Bilbao in 2019/20.

• A Lyon side coached by Gérard Prêcheur beat Paris 7-6 on penalties after a goalless draw in the 2016/17 UEFA Women's Champions League final in Cardiff. Geyoro was one of two Paris players to miss in the shoot-out.

• Lyon have won four of their last six European meetings with Paris, including an emphatic 8-0 aggregate success at this stage of the 2015/16 UEFA Women's Champions League.

• Both of Paris's European wins against Lyon have come away from home, Fatmire Alushi scoring the decisive late goal at the Stade de Gerland in November 2014 to clinch a 2-1 aggregate round of 16 win after a 1-1 draw in Paris.

• This is the sixth time, in the space of eight seasons, that the pair have faced off in this competition, equalling the record of Lyon and Wolfsburg. The second leg will take the number of individual UEFA club competition matches between the teams to ten, level with the mark reached earlier this season by Wolfsburg and Chelsea.

• Les Lyonnaises have won each of their last nine semi-final ties, eliminating Paris twice, since a 4-2 aggregate loss to FCR 2001 Duisburg in 2008/09.

• This season, Lyon secured their 12th semi-final appearance in this competition – more than any other club – thanks to a second-leg comeback against Juventus. After a 2-1 loss in Turin, Ada Hegerberg (33), Melvin Malard (35) and Catarina Macario (73) all struck as OL won 3-1 on home soil.

• Paris reached the last four for the third successive season with a 4-3 aggregate win against Bayern München, Ramona Bachmann's 112th-minute goal settling the tie in extra time.

• Paris have lost three of their last four UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, the only win in that sequence a 5-1 aggregate victory against Barcelona in 2016/17.

Ones to watch: Lyon

Ada Hegerberg

• The 26-year-old was named the Player of the Match after scoring the opener in the 3-1 quarter-final second-leg win at home to Juventus on 31 March.

• Hegerberg struck twice in the 6-1 league victory against Paris on 14 November, her first goals since December 2019 following a long injury lay-off.

• The striker had also scored two goals in Lyon's 7-0 first-leg victory against Paris in the 2015/16 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, setting up an 8-0 aggregate victory.

• The Norwegian international hit a hat-trick on her return to the national side after almost five years away in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying win against Kosovo on 7 April.

Catarina Macario

• The 22-year-old has scored in her last three UEFA Women's Champions League matches, most recently getting Lyon's third goal in the second-leg win against Juventus on 31 March.

• The forward has scored in each of her last seven appearances for club and country, a total of nine goals.

• Macario opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 6-1 league victory against Paris on 14 November.

• The American international's first UEFA Women's Champions League goal came in that 2-1 home loss to Paris in last season's 2-1 quarter-final second leg.

Wendie Renard

• The 31-year-old is set to make her 100th UEFA Women's Champions League appearance, becoming the first player to reach that milestone.

• Renard scored the only goal of the last semi-final meeting between these two sides in this competition, in the one-off match in Bilbao in August 2020.

• The centre-back scored a penalty in the 1-0 win at Paris in last season's quarter-final first leg before putting through her own goal in the 2-1 return defeat that eliminated Lyon on away goals.

• The French international is one of three players to have collected a winners' medal in all seven of Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League victories along with Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer.

Lyon vs Paris in Europe 2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao) 2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff) 2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0) 2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1) First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Ones to watch: Paris

Kadidiatou Diani

• The 27-year-old scored Paris's fourth goal in the 6-1 league victory against Issy on 16 April to take her season's tally to 13 in all competitions, just one goal short of her 2020/21 total.

• Diani's only UEFA Women's Champions League goal this term came in the 6-0 Matchday 6 win against Breidablik on 16 December – a year to the day from her previous European strike.

• The forward has already struck against Lyon this season, hitting the second in a 3-0 Coupe de France home victory on 29 January.

• The French international's first UEFA Women's Champions League goal was a consolation for Juvisy in their 6-1 home defeat against Lyon in the 2012/13 semi-final second leg.

Grace Geyoro

• The 24-year-old hit Paris's second goal in the 6-1 league victory against Issy.

• The Paris skipper struck only her second UEFA Women's Champions League goal in the Matchday 1 victory against Breidablik.

• The midfielder's only other goal in the competition to date came against Lyon as Paris fought back from 2-0 down on aggregate to progress on away goals in last season's quarter-final.

• Geyoro had her penalty saved in the 7-6 shoot-out defeat against Lyon in the final of this tournament in 2017.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

• The 23-year-old scored twice against Issy on 16 April to take her tally for 2021/22 to 26 – already one more than in the whole of last season and only bettered by her 30 in 2018/19.

• Katoto scored the only goal as Paris beat Lyon in the 2017/18 Coupe de France final.

• The French international was on target in last season's UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, a 2-1 defeat at Barcelona that confirmed a 3-2 aggregate Paris defeat.

• In February the academy graduate became Paris's all-time top scorer with her 132nd goal for the club.

Key stats

• Lyon have won 17 of their last 18 UEFA Women's Champions League home games (L1), the sole defeat that 2-1 loss to Paris in last season's quarter-final second leg.

• Lyon won each of their previous three UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches against Paris, all without conceding a goal.

• Lyon have lost only two of their 21 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches (W12 D7).

• Lyon have not drawn any of their last 24 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches (W21 L3) since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the semi-final second leg in April 2019.

• Lyon have not conceded more than once in any of their last 13 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches.

• Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 34 European games.

• Paris have won seven of their eight UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season (D1).

• Paris have all four of their away games in this season's competition.

• Paris have won just two of their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches (D1 L5).

• Paris have scored in their last 11 UEFA Women's Champions League matches, since the 1-0 home loss to Lyon in last season's quarter-final first leg.