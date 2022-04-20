Women's Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round starts 11 May
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Article summary
The preliminary round runs from 11 to 14 May as 12 teams compete for the four remaining spots in October's main round.
Article top media content
Article body
The road to UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 begins on 11 May when the preliminary round kicks off.
For 2022/23, the competition returns to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition are due to be staged in Gondomar, Portugal from 1 to 3 July, with Spain defending the title they won at the same venue in 2019.
There are no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. The contenders will be the four group winners from the 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October.
The top 12 ranked nations begin in the main round; the other four slots are decided in the preliminary round, where the 12 contenders compete in three mini-tournaments running between 11 and 14 May, from which the group winners and the best runners-up will progress.Preliminary round matches
Preliminary round groups (matches 11–14 May)
Group A: Netherlands, Serbia (hosts), Northern Ireland, Latvia
Group B: Belgium, Slovakia, Gibraltar (hosts), Moldova
Group C: Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania (hosts)
- Latvia are making their debut.
- The three group winners and the best runners-up progress to the main round.
Main round draw (matches 18–23 October)
Group 1: Spain, Finland (hosts), Sweden, Winner preliminary round Group B
Group 2: Ukraine (hosts), Poland, Croatia, Winner preliminary round Group A
Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Winner preliminary round Group C
Group 4 (hosts tbc): Russia*, Hungary, Czech Republic, Preliminary round best runner-up
*Russia suspended until further notice
- Due to a decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, if Gibraltar win Group B, they will be placed in Group 2 and the Group A winners will be placed in Group 1.
- The four main round group winners qualify for the finals in March 2023.