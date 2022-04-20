Futsal Champions League semi-final preview: ACCS-Sporting, Benfica-Barça
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Article summary
Finals debutants meet holders to begin Friday's action at Arena Riga before two past champions face off.
Article body
The UEFA Futsal Champions League is back to its familiar four-team finals format and the contenders face off on Friday at Arena Riga.
We preview the action as France's first finals entrants ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 play holders Sporting CP and then 2010 champions Benfica meet three-time winners Barça. The third-place play-off and final are both on Sunday.Where to watch the games: TV/streams
ACCS vs Sporting CP (17:00 CET)
In theoryIn-depth: Meet the semi-finalists
Benfica vs Barça (20:00 CET)
s.Download: UEFA Futsal Coach App