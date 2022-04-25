UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news

Monday 25 April 2022

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable for Man. City vs Real Madrid and Liverpool vs Villarreal? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.

Manchester City's Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva in training
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting line-ups for the UEFA Champions League semi-final first legs.

Tuesday 26 April

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Out: João Cancelo (suspended)
Doubtful: Walker (ankle), Stones (muscular)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (ankle), Mariano (muscular), Jović (muscular)
Doubtful: Alaba (adductor), Casemiro (hamstring)

Wednesday 27 April

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: none
Doubtful: Firmino (foot)

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma
Out: Alberto Moreno (knee)
Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (hamstring)

Yellow cards

In accordance with Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations, all yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals. This means no player can miss the final by virtue of picking up three cautions which did not result in a red card.

