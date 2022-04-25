Women's Champions League semi-final second legs: Wolfsburg vs Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon

The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals conclude on Saturday with Wolfsburg facing a daunting task at home to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain hoping to topple Lyon in the French capital.



We take a look at the matches that will decide who faces off in the final in Turin on 21 May.

Wolfsburg attempt the improbable

Highlights: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg

Barcelona's 5-1 win against Wolfsburg in front of another Camp Nou record crowd last Friday leaves the German side with a task that has only been managed four times in the history of UEFA club competition, outside of qualifiers: overturning a four-goal deficit in a second leg. And they must do that against a team that have won 45 competitive games in a row, including all 40 in a season in which they are nearing 200 goals.

Still, the VfL Wolfsburg Arena will have a healthy backing for the home team, who are clinging to a dream of winning a sixth semi-final out of seven in the space of a decade. They had a perfect record against Spanish clubs before last week, including a 2019/20 semi-final defeat of Barcelona, but even if that statistic no longer applies, Wolfsburg will at least want to make sure the holders do not stroll to Turin – and the Frauen-Bundesliga leaders hope to leave their calling card ahead of another big campaign next season.

French rivals set for fresh epic

Highlights: Lyon 3-2 Paris

Things could barely be more perfectly poised in front of what is expected to be a big Parc des Princes crowd as Lyon take a slender 3-2 lead to Paris. The visitors pounced first at OL Stadium through Marie-Antoinette Katoto, but Wendie Renard converted a penalty on her 100th European appearance before Catarina Macario struck twice, though Paulina Dudek eventually reduced arrears from the spot.

This is these teams' tenth European match, equalling the competition record set by Wolfsburg and Chelsea earlier this season. Lyon did beat Paris in the 2015/16 and 2019/20 semis, but the capital side are the only club to knock out OL since 2014/15, winning in that season's round of 16 and then the quarter-finals last term.

Unlike that most recent tie, this encounter cannot be settled on away goals after the abolition of that rule, but equally Paris do not have to overturn the 7-0 deficit they faced when they welcomed Lyon to the Parc des Princes at this stage in 2015/16.

Whether Lyon's 2017 final win on penalties in Cardiff is an omen should it go beyond 90 minutes on Saturday is unclear, but this game ought to be closer than both their domestic encounters this season: OL beat Paris 6-1 with two late goals by a fit-again Ada Hegerberg in November, before fortunes were reversed in a 3-0 French Cup triumph for Paris in January.