2022 U17 EURO finals meet the teams

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals are back after a two-season absence and run in Israel from 16 May to 1 June.

We introduce the contenders.

The groups Group A: Israel (hosts), Germany, Italy, Luxembourg Group B: France, Netherlands (holders), Bulgaria, Poland Group C: Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Belgium Group D: Denmark, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Match dates

Group stage Matchday 1: 16/17 May

Group stage Matchday 2: 19/20 May

Group stage Matchday 3: 22/23 May

Quarter-finals: 25/26 May

Semi-finals: 29 May

Final: 1 June

Stadiums

Netanya Municipal Stadium, Netanya (quarter-finals, semi-finals, final)

Haberfeld Stadium, Rishon Lezion (group stage, quarter-finals)

Ness Ziona Municipal Stadium, Ness Ziona (group stage, quarter-finals)

Ramat Gan Municipal Stadium, Ramat Gan (group stage)

Lod Municipal Stadium, Lod (group stage)

Group A

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

Germany

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (W11-0 vs San Marino, W5-0 vs Romania, W2-1 vs Russia)

Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-0 vs Georgia, W4-0 vs Scotland, W5-2 vs Czech Republic)

Top scorer: Dženan Pejčinović 11

Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

Israel (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts

Results in 2022: Development Cup Belarus winners (W5-0 vs FC Minsk, W3-0 vs Georgia, W2-0 vs Uzbekistan, W1-0 vs Belarus, Final: D2-2 / W3-1pens vs Belarus)

Top scorers in 2022: Ben Yehezkler, Liron Sheichy 3

Previous U17 best: Group stage (2003, 2005, 2018)

Italy

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W5-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Scotland)

Elite round: Group 6 winners (W1-0 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Kosovo, W3-1 vs Ukraine)

Top scorer: Alessandro Bolzan, Luca Di Maggio 3

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Luxembourg

Qualifying round: Group 3 winners (W1-0 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Norway, W3-0 forfeit vs Azerbaijan)

Elite round: Group 5 runners-up (L0-2 vs France, W2-0 vs England)

Top scorer: Tim Flick 2

Previous U17 best: Group stage (2006, qualified as hosts)

Group B

Bulgaria

Qualifying round: Group 10 winners (W1-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Serbia, W5-0 vs Liechtenstein)

Elite round: Group 8 runners-up (W1-0 vs Finland, L1-2 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Republic of Ireland)

Top scorer: Roberto Raychev 4

Previous U17 best: Group stage (2015, qualified as hosts)

France

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (W3-0 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Cyprus, L0-1 vs Greece)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (W2-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-1 vs England)

Top scorers: Désiré Doué, Mathys Tel 2

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2004, 2015)

2019 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Italy

Netherlands (holders)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 1 winners (W2-0 vs Hungary, D1-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Greece)

Top scorer: Isaac Babadi 2

Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

Poland

Qualifying round: Group 5 runners-up (D0-0 vs North Macedonia, W1-0 vs Andorra, D2-2 vs Republic of Ireland)

Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (L0-1 vs Italy, W3-2 vs Ukraine, W2-1 vs Kosovo)

Top scorers: Oliwier Sławiński 3

Previous U17 best: Semi-final (2012)

Group C

Belgium

Qualifying round: Group 3 runners-up (L0-1 vs Luxembourg, W3-0 forfeit vs Azerbaijan, W2-0 vs Norway)

Elite round: Group 4 runners-up (W8-1 vs Estonia, L0-1 vs Spain, W6-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Top scorer: Malick Fofana 4

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018)

Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (W11-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-2 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Croatia)

Elite round: Group 7 winners (W3-2 vs Turkey, D2-2 vs Slovenia, W4-2 vs Wales)

Top scorers: Mateja Bubanj 8

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2002, as Yugoslavia)

Watch: Iker Casillas saves winning penalty in 1997 U16 final

Spain

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Estonia)

Top scorers: Joel Casals 3

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Turkey

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (W6-1 vs Malta, W1-0 vs Montenegro, D3-3 / W6-5pens vs Denmark)

Elite round: Group 7 runners-up (L2-3 vs Serbia, W5-2 vs Wales, W4-3 vs Slovenia)

Top scorers: Arda Güler, Semih Kılıçsoy, Can Uzun 4

Previous U17 best: Winners (2005)

Group D

Denmark

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (W2-0 vs Montenegro, W5-1 vs Malta, D3-3 / L5-6pens vs Turkey)

Elite round: Group 2 winners (D2-2 vs Sweden, W3-2 vs Latvia, W5-0 vs Switzerland)

Top scorer: Elias Hansborg-Sørensen 5

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)

Watch the top five goals of 2019 U17 EURO

Portugal

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (W5-0 vs Kazakhstan, W2-0 vs Wales, L2-3 vs Ukraine)

Elite round: Group 8 winners (W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Bulgaria, W9-1 vs Finland)

Top scorer: José Rodrigues 6

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Scotland

Qualifying round: Group 12 runners-up (W3-2 vs Northern Ireland, W 3-2 vs Albania, L0-3 vs Italy)

Elite round: Group 3 runners-up (D2-2 vs Czech Republic, L0-4 vs Germany, W6-1 vs Georgia)

Top scorers: Rory Wilson 6

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2014)

Sweden

Qualifying round: Group 2 runners-up (W8-0 vs Lithuania, D2-2 vs Czech Republic, D2-2 vs Latvia)

Elite round: Group 2 runners-up (D2-2 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Switzerland, D0-0 vs Latvia)

Top scorers: Montader Madjed 4

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2013)