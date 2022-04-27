Real Madrid vs Man. City Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday 27 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 4 May.
Real Madrid vs Man. City at a glance
When: Wednesday 4 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
How it stands: City lead 4-3 from the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man. City on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Real Madrid looked all at sea after Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus put the hosts 2-0 up inside 11 minutes, and though the ever-reliable Karim Benzema pulled one back before the break, Phil Foden's header restored City's two-goal lead. Vinícius Júnior responded quickly, though, and while a fine Bernardo Silva strike made it 4-2 on the night, a Panenka-style Benzema penalty took him to the top of this season's scorers rankings and left Carlo Ancelotti's side with just a one-goal deficit to overturn.
First leg starting line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLWW
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga
Man. City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLDD
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League
Expert predictions
To follow.
What the coaches say
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "These players don't lose their minds when things are difficult. The first 20 minutes [of the first leg] were really difficult, but after that we were able – slowly, slowly – to come back into the game and keep our chance of qualification open. [We] conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabéu. We now hope to get to the final."
Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach: "We did many good things [in the first leg]. Unfortunately, we conceded the goals and could have scored more. Both teams want to attack, both teams want to play. The football is a fantastic spectacle. The threat they have is always there, but we saw we can be there. For us, for Man. City, we are so proud. We're going to Madrid to try to win the game."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.