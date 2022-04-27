UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Real Madrid vs Man. City Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Wednesday 27 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Madrid's Luka Modrić and City's Kevin De Bruyne compete for the ball in the first leg
Madrid's Luka Modrić and City's Kevin De Bruyne compete for the ball in the first leg AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 4 May.

Real Madrid vs Man. City at a glance

When: Wednesday 4 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
How it stands: City lead 4-3 from the first leg
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man. City on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Man. City 4-3 Real Madrid
Highlights: Man. City 4-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked all at sea after Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus put the hosts 2-0 up inside 11 minutes, and though the ever-reliable Karim Benzema pulled one back before the break, Phil Foden's header restored City's two-goal lead. Vinícius Júnior responded quickly, though, and while a fine Bernardo Silva strike made it 4-2 on the night, a Panenka-style Benzema penalty took him to the top of this season's scorers rankings and left Carlo Ancelotti's side with just a one-goal deficit to overturn.

First leg starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Man. City vs Real Madrid: Their previous meetings
Man. City vs Real Madrid: Their previous meetings

Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLWW ﻿
Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Man. City
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLDD 
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals
Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "These players don't lose their minds when things are difficult. The first 20 minutes [of the first leg] were really difficult, but after that we were able – slowly, slowly – to come back into the game and keep our chance of qualification open. [We] conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabéu. We now hope to get to the final﻿."

Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach: "We did many good things [in the first leg]. Unfortunately, we conceded the goals and could have scored more. Both teams want to attack, both teams want to play. The football is a fantastic spectacle. The threat they have is always there, but we saw we can be there. For us, for Man. City, we are so proud. We're going to Madrid to try to win the game﻿."

Where is the 2022 Champions League final?

The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

