Real Madrid vs Man. City Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 4 May.

Real Madrid vs Man. City at a glance When: Wednesday 4 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg

How it stands: City lead 4-3 from the first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man. City on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Man. City 4-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid looked all at sea after Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus put the hosts 2-0 up inside 11 minutes, and though the ever-reliable Karim Benzema pulled one back before the break, Phil Foden's header restored City's two-goal lead. Vinícius Júnior responded quickly, though, and while a fine Bernardo Silva strike made it 4-2 on the night, a Panenka-style Benzema penalty took him to the top of this season's scorers rankings and left Carlo Ancelotti's side with just a one-goal deficit to overturn.

First leg starting line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Man. City vs Real Madrid: Their previous meetings

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLWW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga

Man. City

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLDD

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Karim Benzema's 2021/22 goals

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "These players don't lose their minds when things are difficult. The first 20 minutes [of the first leg] were really difficult, but after that we were able – slowly, slowly – to come back into the game and keep our chance of qualification open. [We] conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabéu. We now hope to get to the final﻿."

Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach: "We did many good things [in the first leg]. Unfortunately, we conceded the goals and could have scored more. Both teams want to attack, both teams want to play. The football is a fantastic spectacle. The threat they have is always there, but we saw we can be there. For us, for Man. City, we are so proud. We're going to Madrid to try to win the game﻿."