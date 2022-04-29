Rangers vs Leipzig Europa League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Rangers and Leipzig meet in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday 5 May.

Rangers vs Leipzig at a glance When: Thursday 5 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

What: UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg

How it stands: Leipzig lead 1-0 from the first leg

Where to watch Rangers vs Leipzig on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Leipzig 1-0 Rangers

Angeliño scored five minutes from time to finally break Rangers' resistance in a keenly fought semi-final first leg. Christopher Nkunku had three good chances to break the deadlock, with Ryan Kent having the best opening at the other end, but the game was settled when Leipzig's only corner of the night was headed out as far as Angeliño, who returned it with considerable interest.

First-leg starting line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barišić; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Kamara, Kent; Wright

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Gvardiol, Henrichs, Halstenberg; Laimer, Adams, Klostermann, Angeliño; Olmo, Nkunku, Szoboszlai

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Rangers

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWWL

Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup final

Leipzig

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW

Where they stand: 4th in German Bundesliga, German Cup final

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst speaking after the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "It's always disappointing when you lose a goal so late in the game, but it's a 1-0 defeat. The players did well and we know what we have to do [in the second leg]. We play at home and the crowd at Ibrox will give us the energy we need."

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "We are not looking forward with fear, but happiness. It's a pleasure to play in such stadiums with great atmosphere. Ibrox is special and we are happy to be going there."

Where is the 2022 Europa League final? Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



