Roma vs Leicester Europa Conference League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday 29 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg between Roma and Leicester.
Roma and Leicester meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 5 May.
Roma vs Leicester at a glance
When: Thursday 5 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg
How it stands: The sides are level at 1-1 after the first leg
Where to watch Roma vs Leicester on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Roma took the lead with a sweeping attack on 15 minutes, Nicola Zalewski powering down the wing before threading a delightful pass through for captain Lorenzo Pellegrini to slot through Kasper Schmeichel's legs. Brendan Rodgers made changes midway through the second half and was rewarded as substitute Harvey Barnes cut the ball back for Ademola Lookman, whose shot found the net via Gianluca Mancini.
First-leg starting line-ups
Roma: Rui Patrício; Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan, Cristante, Pellegrini, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Abraham
Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Vardy, Lookman
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Roma
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DLDWWL
Where they stand: 5th in Italian Serie A
Leicester
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDLWW
Where they stand: 10th in English Premier League
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
José Mourinho, Roma coach: "I think we would have lost this [first leg] five or six months ago. We had the courage to play strong initially, pressing hard and leaving them little space. Then our energy levels lowered, we conceded a goal that we could have avoided and now there will be a final at stake in Rome."
Brendan Rodgers, Leicester manager: "We have come through a couple of legs against two outstanding teams. Rennes in particular were outstanding: over the two legs we got through there. We were really good in our home game and that gives us great confidence going into the second leg."
Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final?
Tirana's Arena Kombëtare will stage the final on Wednesday 25 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.