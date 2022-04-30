Paris 1-2 Lyon (agg: 3-5): Hegerberg and Renard send Lyon into final

Lyon dispatched Paris in front 43,255 spectators at Parc des Princes, in a record-equalling sixth UEFA women's club tie, to reach their tenth final and continue their hunt for an eighth UEFA Women's Champions League title.



Match in brief: Late Renard header secures Lyon's passage

Ada Hegerberg headed in Lyon's first goal UEFA via Getty Images

Ada Hegerberg expertly headed home from Selma Bacha's searching cross inside 15 minutes – extending the Norwegian striker's UEFA Women’s Champions League all-time top scorer record to 58 goals, and put Lyon firmly in charge of the tie with a two-goal aggregate advantage.

Delphine Cascarino looked to double the second-leg scoreline not long after, but her motoring run into the Paris danger zone was cut short as Barbora Votíková timed her pounce perfectly to snatch it from the forward's feet.

With the Parc des Princes behind them, Paris built momentum in the second half, and soon after the restart Kadidiatou Diani went close, thrashing her effort into the side netting. Hegerberg had a second goal chalked off in the 55th minute, and Paris responded swiftly, as Marie-Antoinette Katoto turned in following a goal-mouth scramble to reduce the deficit once again.

Paris battled hard to get back into the match, but in the 83rd minute Wendie Renard rose highest to meet Bacha's cross and plant a power header past Votíková, securing Lyon's passage to the UEFA Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona in Turin on 21 May.

Visa Player of the Match: Christiane Endler (Lyon)

"Paris' goal came from a rebound off Endler but her miraculous saves kept Lyon in the game. She organises and influences her defence while being connected with the team constantly. Endler made the difference to the final result."﻿

UEFA Technical Observer panel



Ian Holyman, Paris reporter

The promise of the hosts' bright opening gave way to more hope than expectation they would get through. The one regret would be the Sakina Karchaoui chance that ex-Paris keeper Endler did well to save. Had that gone in, the aggregate scores would have been level. Ultimately, the first-leg mistakes Paris made cost them – it's a painful lesson they'll need to learn ahead of next season's competition.

Vanessa Tomaszewski, Lyon reporter

Lyon came into this game with the advantage, and Hegerberg's goal – courtesy of a beautiful cross and header – dealt a psychological blow to Paris. In front of a historic crowd at the Parc des Princes, the hosts pushed on, grew in confidence and were rewarded with Katoto's equaliser. Renard's goal meant that it was not enough at the end of this tense all-French tie.

Reaction

Sonia Bompastor, Lyon coach: "Over the two games, we deserved it. We managed to score five goals against a Paris team that has a lot of individual and collective quality. We used our experience well."

Didier Ollé-Nicolle, Paris coach: "If Lyon won, it's because they deserved it. They made fewer mistakes, they were more clinical than us, but we did some great things with a very, very young team."

Ada Hegerberg, Lyon forward: "We wanted to come to Paris in an attacking frame of mind. The atmosphere was magnificent. It was a great evening of football. I know Selma Bacha's qualities. Her delivery was perfect. We have to keep going as we are. It's not over, but it's great what we've done. I'm proud of the girls. It was tough. We're going to prepare for the final."

Hegerberg: 'We showed our character'

Christiane Endler, Lyon goalkeeper: "It was a great evening. I'm very happy. It's a great team win. We showed a lot of experience and played a very intelligent game. I came to OL to experience these kinds of moments. It's a very special match for me."

Selma Bacha, Lyon defender: "When you hear 'Barcelona versus Lyon in the final', it sounds great. I hope there are going to be a lot of fans who come. And we'll do all we can to win it."

Key stats

This was these teams' 10th UEFA women's club competition meeting, equalling the record set by Wolfsburg-Chelsea earlier this season.

Lyon have lost only three of their last 44 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

Lyon have lost only two of their previous 23 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches (W14 D7).

Paris have won just two of their last ten UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches (D1 L7).

Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 36 European games.

Line-ups

Paris: Votíková (Voll 46); Lawrence, Dudek, Ilestedt, Karchaoui; Fazer (Bachmann 46), Geyoro, Däbritz; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock Bathy (Buchanan 86), Bacha; Henry, Macario, Horan; D. Cascarino (Le Sommer 80), Hegerberg, Malard (Egurrola 58)