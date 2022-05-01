2021/22 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Barça back on top

After the disruption of last season, the 2021/22 UEFA Futsal Champions League returned to its regular format – and welcomed back supporters.

UEFA.com recaps the story of a season in which Barça reclaimed the trophy after avenging their 2021 final defeat by Sporting CP, and the likes of Sergio Lozano, Ortiz and Ferrao all set records.

Finals results

Sunday 1 May



Final highlights: Barça 4-0 Sporting CP

Final

Barça 4-0 Sporting CP

Third-place play-off

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 2-5 Benfica

Friday 29 April



Semi-finals

ACCS Asnières Villeneuve 92 2-6 Sporting CP

Benfica 4-5 Barça (aet)

2 Dyego (Barça)

2 Ferrao (Barça)

2 Nelson Lutin (ACCS)

2 Alex Merlim (Sporting CP)

2 Hossein Tayebi (Benfica)

11 Mirko Marinković (Diamant Linz)

10 Diego Cavinato (Sporting CP)

10 Zoltán Dróth (Haladas)

8 Ferrao (Barça)

8 Italo (Kampuksen Dynamo)

8 Jukka Kytölä (Kampuksen Dynamo)

8 Maneca (Araz)

Semi-final highlights: Benfica 4-5 Barça (aet)

Barça's Sergio Lozano became the first player to win the title four times with the same club, having also helped his team triumph in 2011/12, 2013/14 and 2019/20.

Ortiz of Barça also claimed a fourth title (he won with Inter in 2008/09, 2016/17 and 2017/18). He and Lozano equalled the record of Gabriel, who won twice with both Inter and Barça.

Jesús Velasco of Barça became the first coach to win three titles. With Ortiz in his squad, he oversaw Inter's final victories against Sporting in 2017 and 2018. Velasco's tally of 58 matches in this competition is also a record.

Ferrao's goals in Riga took him to 11 in UEFA futsal club final tournaments, overtaking the record held by his injured club-mate Esquerdinha.

During the semi-finals, Sporting's Nuno Dias became the first coach to reach 50 games in this competition with a single club. In the decider, he coached his 13th finals game in his sixth final tournament – both outright records.

Barça reached their third consecutive final, matching the record held by FC Dynamo (2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07 and 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14), Inter (2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18) and Sporting (2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19).

Sporting became the first team to reach five finals in six seasons.

This was the fourth time that the same clubs contested the final for two years running. Castellón defeated Action 21 Charleroi in 2002 and 2003, Inter beat Sporting in 2017 and 2018, and Inter defeated FC Dynamo in 2006 but lost to them 12 months later.

ACCS were the first French club to appear in the finals.

During the preliminary round, Rizvan Farzaliyev of Araz equalled Lúcio's record of 69 UEFA futsal club appearances (João Matos is now one behind).

Roll of honour

Semi-final highlights: ACCS 2-6 Sporting CP

UEFA Futsal Champions League



Four-team finals:

2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)

Eight-team finals:

2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)

Four-team finals:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup



Four team finals:

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Most titles



Inter FS 5

Barça 3

Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP 2

Most finals



Inter FS 8

Barça, FC Dynamo, Sporting CP 6

Action 21 Charleroi, Kairat Almaty 3

Most finals appearances (since 2007)



Barça, Kairat Almaty 9

Inter FS, Sporting CP 8

FC Dynamo 6